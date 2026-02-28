Gemini Horoscope Today for February 28, 2026: The month ends with good fortune and wealth

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool even at turbulent times Have a creative love life and ensure you also give the best results at the workplace today. Financially, you will be good at making crucial monetary decisions today. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Settle the love issues in your love life and ensure you also take up new professional assignments. Today is a good day to make financial investments. Minor health issues may come up.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today Keep the love affair free from tremors today. Despite the minor ego-related issues, you must spend time together. Value the relationship and plan a vacation this weekend, where you may also take a call in the future. You may pick the second part of the day to discuss the love affair with the family. There will also be fruitful discussions over marriage today. It is good to keep the lover in confidence while you make crucial decisions.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today Your commitment will be tested at the workplace. You may give presentations that will also have suggestions that will be appreciated by the clients and seniors. Those who are in IT, animation, and copywriting may face challenges in meeting the target, but eventually will succeed in their professional life. Today, your seniors may expect you to give innovative suggestions and opinions to resolve crisis situations. Businessmen can launch new ideas that are too experimental without any apprehension.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today You are lucky in terms of money. Wealth will come in from multiple sources, and you may use it for even luxurious aspirations. You may try your luck in the stock market. Consider donating money to social causes. Be careful while interfering in a property-related issue, as this can affect your mental health. Businessmen will see funds through promoters. You may also clear all dues and buy a new property.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today You may have multiple health issues that may disturb you throughout the day. Children are advised to be careful. When they play outside or on a camping trip, minor injuries may happen. There can be pain at joints. Some females will also develop bone-related issues. It is good to consult a doctor if you feel unwell. You should also be careful to give up food rich in oil and fat. Instead, consume more veggies and fruits.

Gemini Sign Attributes Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)