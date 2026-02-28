Gemini Horoscope Today for February 28, 2026: The month ends with good fortune and wealth

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool even at turbulent times
Have a creative love life and ensure you also give the best results at the workplace today. Financially, you will be good at making crucial monetary decisions today.
Settle the love issues in your love life and ensure you also take up new professional assignments. Today is a good day to make financial investments. Minor health issues may come up.
Gemini Love Horoscope Today
Keep the love affair free from tremors today. Despite the minor ego-related issues, you must spend time together. Value the relationship and plan a vacation this weekend, where you may also take a call in the future. You may pick the second part of the day to discuss the love affair with the family. There will also be fruitful discussions over marriage today. It is good to keep the lover in confidence while you make crucial decisions.
Gemini Career Horoscope Today
Your commitment will be tested at the workplace. You may give presentations that will also have suggestions that will be appreciated by the clients and seniors. Those who are in IT, animation, and copywriting may face challenges in meeting the target, but eventually will succeed in their professional life. Today, your seniors may expect you to give innovative suggestions and opinions to resolve crisis situations. Businessmen can launch new ideas that are too experimental without any apprehension.
Gemini Money Horoscope Today
You are lucky in terms of money. Wealth will come in from multiple sources, and you may use it for even luxurious aspirations. You may try your luck in the stock market. Consider donating money to social causes. Be careful while interfering in a property-related issue, as this can affect your mental health. Businessmen will see funds through promoters. You may also clear all dues and buy a new property.
Gemini Health Horoscope Today
You may have multiple health issues that may disturb you throughout the day. Children are advised to be careful. When they play outside or on a camping trip, minor injuries may happen. There can be pain at joints. Some females will also develop bone-related issues. It is good to consult a doctor if you feel unwell. You should also be careful to give up food rich in oil and fat. Instead, consume more veggies and fruits.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More