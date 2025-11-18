Gemini Horoscope Today for November 18, 2025: New opportunities may knock on the door

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Give up egos Be composed in the relationship, and you will see the difference today. Overcome the professional challenges. Avoid major financial transactions with strangers. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Despite the issues in the love relationship, you will succeed in having a happy love life. Handle the pressure at the office, as this will give you better outputs. There will be minor wealth issues, but health will be good.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Do not get into verbal arguments today, and always support your partner in different endeavors. This will ensure you share the emotions, strengthening the bonding. Some natives will also pick the day to give surprise gifts to their lovers. Do not let a third person dictate things in the love affair. Spend more time together and indulge in activities that you both are interested in. Married women need to be cautious not to let a third person dictate aspects of their marital life.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

New opportunities will knock on the door, but you may fail to utilize some. This may also result in disappointment. The second part of the day is good to crack job interviews, and some professionals will also move abroad for job-related reasons. Aviation, automobile, IT, hospitality, healthcare, animation, and architecture professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Students looking for opportunities for higher studies will have good news. Entrepreneurs will be happy to sign new partnerships.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

You may have trouble with the repayment of a bank loan. Those who have a medical emergency will find help from even relatives and friends. Today is a good day to settle a financial dispute, while you may also win a legal battle over the property. Some natives will buy a new property or a vehicle. You will schedule a medical surgery today, which will require funds. Businessmen can sign partnership deals, but with extreme care.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Avoid mental stress today. There will be minor issues associated with the skin. It is also good to keep control over the diet. Healthy eating habits and workouts should still be continued. Females working in the kitchen may develop minor cuts while chopping vegetables. You should also sleep for a minimum of 6 hours today to stay healthy. Children will also develop viral fever.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)