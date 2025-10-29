Gemini Horoscope Today for October 29, 2025: Minor ailments are foreseen

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love the troubled sea Today, the love affair will see positive changes today. Do not let the professional issues impact productivity. Minor health issues will come up today. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Ensure you strive to make the relationship stronger. New tasks at work will keep you busy. Financially, you are good. However, health may develop complications.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Keep your emotions under control while having disagreements. Some lovers may tend to lose their temper, which can lead to chaos today. The lover will desire your presence and spend more time together. Value the emotions of the lover, and this will bring happiness. You may also make crucial decisions in your love life, including marriage. A surprise gift is also a way to express your emotions. Married females may have communication issues with their spouse, and some marital lives will develop complications.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Today, you may be a victim of office politics, and this may impact your morale. However, do not despair and prove your mettle through discipline, productivity, and sincerity. Some government officers will be under pressure to indulge in unethical tasks. However, do not succumb to pressure. Entrepreneurs will be fortunate to find funds through foreign promoters, while some traders will develop minor issues with local authorities that require immediate settlement.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. There will be opportunities to resolve a financial issue with friends. You may consider buying a new vehicle. The second part of the day is good to invest in real estate. Today is also to contribute money to charity. Businessmen may receive a bank loan, while some traders will also settle tax issues.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Your health will develop mild complications. There can also be trouble related to breathing today. Follow all driving rules while driving, especially at night. Children may develop viral fever, sore throat, and skin infections. You may also experience soreness in your throat. Avoid fat and oil and instead opt for a menu rich in nutrients, vitamins, and proteins. Those who are attending a gym should be careful while lifting weights.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

