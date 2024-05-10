 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts new venture soon | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts new venture soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 10, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for May 10, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Your health will also be good.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, the love life is free from major clashes today.

The love life is free from major clashes today. New tasks at the office will keep you busy. Be careful about your expenditure and health is also normal today. Resolve issues in the relationship and spend more time with the lover. Your office life will have troubles but be confident to overcome them. Despite the richness, you must have control over the expenditure.  Your health will also be good. 

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 10,2024: New tasks at the office will keep you busy.

 

Gemini Love Horoscope Today 

Your love life will see major twists. Be positive towards the troubles and mostly your ego will be hurt. Ensure you keep control over your emotions. Do not personally hurt your lover and despite disagreements, sit down to discuss and resolve the issue. Some Gemini females will gain the support of elders at home and marriage is also on the cards. Married male natives should avoid office romance and hookups as your spouse will catch you red-handed today.

 

Gemini Career Horoscope Today 

The productivity will be higher today. Lawyers and healthcare professionals will handle high-end or popular cases that attract media attention. Ensure you are cordial at the office and also present the ideas at meetings without hesitation. Those who have job interviews scheduled for today can confidently attend them to receive an offer letter. Businessmen can also expand their territories as this is a good time to invest in new areas and locations. You may also confidently launch a new venture. 

 

Gemini Money Horoscope Today 

Handle wealth with care. Though no major money issue will be there today, it would be good if you could control the expenses. A property will be sold or you may also buy one. Females can expect a hike in salary which will have an impact on the bank statement. Businessmen may succeed in raising funds but some partnerships may not work out. You should also avoid stock, trade, and speculative business. 

 

Gemini Health Horoscope Today 

Today is good to join a gym or yoga session that will bring discipline to life. Pregnant females need to be careful while going outside and gynecology-related issues can be a cause of worry. Seniors must be careful while using the staircase and even while boarding a bus or train today. You need to keep all medicines ready while packing the bag today for a vacation.

 

Gemini Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  •  Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  •  Symbol: Twins
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Arms &amp; Lungs
  •  Sign Ruler: Mercury
  •  Lucky Day: Wednesday
  •  Lucky Color: Silver
  •  Lucky Number: 7
  •  Lucky Stone: Emerald

 

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  •  Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

