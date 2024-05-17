 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts positive outcomes | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts positive outcomes

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 17, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for May 17, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Financial prosperity will come up today.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you trust your instincts

Stay positive in your love life. Take up new challenges at work to give the best results. Financial prosperity will come up today. Health is also fine.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024: Be sincere in your love life and this will keep you happy
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024: Be sincere in your love life and this will keep you happy

Be sincere in your love life and this will keep you happy. Despite minor issues at the workplace, you will be successful in achieving your professional goals. Be careful while handling finance and health is also normal today.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Be careful to stop gossip related to office romance that may also impact productivity. You must value the lover’s opinions today and should also spare more time for the love affair. Those who are traveling should connect with their lover over a call to express their feelings. Married females must be cautious about a distant relative who may attempt to cause a rift in the marital life. Stay away from negative thoughts and devote your love and feelings to the lover.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will be productive. However, some seniors or management will not consider your productivity and will not appreciate your efforts which may lead to despair. Sales persons can expect travel which may also be tiring. Business developers are expected to be sensitive to the client’s demands and those who are in creative fields will see new opportunities to display their skills. Some students looking for admission to foreign universities will receive good news.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

You will see wealth knocking on the door today. Utilize it to be the best. Today is good to repair the house or buy a new car. You may resolve a financial issue and will also contribute to a celebration at home or office. Some Gemini females will invest in the stock market, shares, and speculative business. Take the guidance of a financial expert for better guidance. You may also get financial help from your spouse’s parents.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will come up today. However, some females may have gynecological issues. Migraine and viral fever are also common among Gemini natives. Oral health issues will be there among children and consult a dentist. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food as that can also lead to more obesity.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts positive outcomes

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On