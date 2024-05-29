 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024 predicts romantic prospects on cards | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024 predicts romantic prospects on cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 29, 2024 12:29 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for May 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep the love life normal.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you heal the wounds of people around

Keep the love life normal. Ensure you handle multiple tasks at the office, each leading to career growth. Both health & finance will give no reason to complain.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024: Ensure you handle multiple tasks at the office, each leading to career growth.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024: Ensure you handle multiple tasks at the office, each leading to career growth.

Explore the best in your romantic life today. Challenges in professional life do exist but both finance and health will be positive today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

You will be happy today to meet someone special. A new person will walk into life while traveling, at an official event, at a family function, or a restaurant. As the stars or romance are stronger, you may propose confidently to receive a positive response. While spending more time together, ensure you don’t dig into the past and avoid unpleasant discussions. Be careful to not hurt the lover. Those who are new to a love affair need to be careful to know each other.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Your professional attitude will work out at the workplace. Ensure you keep office politics out and focus on productivity. A senior coworker may be upset with your reputation and will try belittling your achievement. However, do not respond to this and instead go ahead with your tasks. Those who are into HR, banking, customer service, and accounting will have a busy day. The authors will have a good day in terms of creativity.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will trouble you. All pending dues will be cleared and traders will succeed in raising funds. Some Gemini females will celebrate at the office and this will require contributing an amount. A legal issue in the family would require you to give financial assistance to a relative. However, ensure you will get it back sooner. Today, you may also consider investing in stock, trade, and speculative business.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Look for options to recover from health issues. Be careful while consuming food rich in oil and sugar. You should avoid driving at a high speed tonight. Some Gemini natives will develop cough-related issues and seniors may complain about pain at knees and elbows. It is also good to stay away from stress and people with a negative mentality.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024 predicts romantic prospects on cards
© 2024 HindustanTimes
