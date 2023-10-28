News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2023 predicts a new romance

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2023 predicts a new romance

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 28, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for October 28,2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. You may travel for job reasons today.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Love life and see it as an adventure

Resolve all troubles associated with romance. Professionally you are good while financial and health will also be at your side. Go for safe investments today.

Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 28, 2023: Resolve all troubles associated with romance.
Despite multiple issues in the relationship, it will go strong as you will resolve them before the day ends. Prove your mettle at the office as you may get many opportunities. Financially, you are strong today. You are healthy both mentally and physically.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Those who are in a new relationship should spare time to know each other. You need to sit together to share emotions. This will strengthen the bond. Respect the partner and do not impose your thoughts. Love the person unconditionally and you’ll see the difference in life. It is good to skip the topics that may disturb the lover. Those who have a plan to take the relationship forward can get consent from parents.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

You may travel for job reasons today. Some Gemini natives will quit their jobs to join a new office for a better package. Handle new assignments without apprehension as this will lead to better performance. Your communication skills will help to handle client-related issues. Government employees may have a location change today. Entrepreneurs will be successful in launching new businesses. Students applying to foreign universities will have good news.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

No major financial hiccup will disturb you. Money will come in from different sources and this will ensure a good lifestyle. You’ll see good returns from previous investments and this will also push you to more investments. Stock, trade, and speculative business will work out for you. You will also get a bank loan approved today. The second half of the day is good to buy a new vehicle.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

You are lucky in terms of health. No major medical issue will trouble you. Despite minor ailments, your daily routine will be unaffected. Skip the junk food and tobacco to maintain physical health. Run every morning or evening in the park for about 30 minutes.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Copy

