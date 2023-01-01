Gemini Horoscope 2023: Expect health issues this year

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis may have a year that will improve steadily throughout 2023. Yearly astrological predictions says, you may continue to do well professionally, which might not change in 2023. On the other hand, you may grow with challenges, so shed your inhibitions and embrace changes. If you are receptive to new opportunities, you may soon see financial gains. If you make some new friends in 2023, they could become very significant to you later. You can count on friends and family to reevaluate their roles, new responsibilities, and in-house routines. You can pass a challenging exam and earn recognition if you put in the time and effort well. Also, legal settlements involving inheritance disputes may reach satisfactory conclusions. There will be a lot of international travel and dealing with foreign countries this year as part of the job. Maintaining good health throughout the year can be difficult for Geminis. Remain positive by spending time with upbeat and energetic people.

Gemini Finance This Year

A lot can be done in the first three months of the year. If you have borrowed too much, spent too much, or wasted resources, things may improve now. Gains, windfalls, and fantastic opportunities to sock away cash may characterise the final quarter of the year. Don't get involved in shady deals.

Gemini Family This Year

Opportunities to connect and bond will multiply due to your domestic relationships. Yet they also carry the risk of escalating into arguments. So get your bearings and try to relax. A sibling may mature into a more responsible role, and a parental figure may experience success.

Gemini Career This Year

You might decide to broaden your career options or even switch fields entirely. Those who have recently found employment can expect to take on new duties. While this could mean more work and stress, it will also set you up for success later in the year.

Gemini Health This Year

At the beginning of the year, you may experience some health problems. Staying away from fatty and heavy foods can help you control your temper and feel better about yourself physically. With a little yoga and some grounding exercises, you'll be able to keep your feelings in check.

Gemini Love Life This Year

2023 may be the year you and your loved one patch things up after a rocky patch. Try to put a little more excitement into a relationship. Passion and understanding may remain at an all-time high. If you're single, you'll probably meet someone optimistic and enthusiastic.

Lucky Number: 6, 8

Lucky Colour: Blue, Grey, Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

