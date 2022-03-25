Gemini Horoscope predictions for March 25: Don’t jump to any conclusion

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You have been following your heart, but at times you need to be practical while making important decisions. Things might seem difficult at the beginning but your determination is likely to lead you to the path of success. Your decisions may bring a sudden change in your personal and professional life. However, worrying and being insecure are likely to do no good. You are somebody who believes in solving problems and not sulking over them. So be strong and maintain your calm in every situation. You might take up additional responsibilities to mould situations to your advantage. Put on hold all your travelling plans. Holidays and vacations can wait you need to focus on more important issues around you. You are advised to invest in the movable problem rather than immovable ones. But, don’t jump to any conclusion without calculating the risks. Things are likely to be in your favour if you make a wise decision.

Gemini Finance Today

Things are likely to be good but you need to examine every proposal that comes your way. Be extra cautious as you are prone to indulge in speculative activities which can land you in trouble.

Gemini Family Today

All are likely to be fine at home especially the health of an elderly family member is likely to show positive results. Avoid getting into any confrontation with parents. You love peace at home and your moral values mean a lot to you.

Gemini Career Today

Your hard work and focus on your projects are likely to be appreciated by your seniors you may reap the benefits of your determination. Those in the education industry can venture into new projects. Don’t hesitate and execute all your plans.

Gemini Health Today

You are likely to see a positive result in your weight loss journey. You are a fitness freak and you are advised to follow your regular and strict exercise routine. Skipping breakfast or any meal is a big no.

Gemini Love Life Today

Cupid is likely to soon strike and you are likely to find that someone special and things won’t be the same. Don’t be shy to express your emotions. Just enjoy the day and are likely to feel the bliss all around.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

