Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for August 2,'22 states, avoid travel

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Day seems favourable, but you should avoid or postpone your travel plans. Things may get better at work and you may start getting recognition and appreciation for your efforts. Your excellent financial condition may allow you to buy a machine or vehicle. You may develop better understanding of stock market and use your funds or savings to buy some stocks or shares.

Healthwise, it's a good day and you may be more focused towards your studies or career goals. Some may start yoga and practice meditation at home. It is all about improving mental health and managing stress. Joyous aura is indicated on the home front and elders may spend time in attending social events or enjoying spiritual activities. Love life seems fine, so be ready to enjoy this day to the fullest.

What lies further? Know more:

Gemini Finance Today: This is an excellent day on the financial front. You may put extra efforts to earn more. Some may buy a plot or an apartment or invest in property to gain more returns in the near future.

Gemini Family Today: Home aura may remain pleasant and you may share responsibility with your spouse to make things good and organized. Parents may visit you today. You may also attend an event with your parents.

Gemini Career Today: Some improvements are needed on the professional front. You may get suitable work settings and enough time to complete pending tasks. Students may work hard for clearing an important interview today.

Gemini Health Today: You may hang out with your dear ones today and try some relaxation techniques to cool your mind. Some may book an appointment for a massage or spa. You may get enough time to clear your backlogs.

Gemini Love Life Today: Married couples may enjoy the day to the fullest by dining out or watching their favorite movie. Singles are all set to mingle. Your spontaneous actions may surprise your partner today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Turquoise

