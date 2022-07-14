Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 14,'22 states, work harder

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Geminis can experience an improvement in their financial position. Favourable new opportunities would make you explore the untried possibility to increase your wealth. Make sure you don’t miss the chance to associate yourself with religious functions. Romantic memories would occupy the mind. You should exercise an important part of daily life to improve your wellbeing. It will be in your interest to restrain yourself from adopting a rigid attitude at the workplace. Also, job change plans may not bode well today. If you want to enjoy a hassle-free trip then plan your expenses in advance. Short business tours can open up new avenues of earning for some Gemini natives. Think twice before you plan a home loan. Also, discuss purchase plans with important people, who would guide you. Students will have to work harder as stress and confusion can disturb them. If possible, don’t miss an opportunity to go on a shopping spree with close friends.

Gemini Finance Today This is a good time for Geminis to restructure business strategies to increase sales prospects. Also, those doing business from abroad are likely to flourish today. Some of you may be inclined to purchase a new vehicle or an asset. Strong finance allows you to be extravagant.

Gemini Family Today Geminis native’s relatives will be willing to lend a helping hand in the time of need. It will enable you to face testing time easily. If possible, undertake the projects that would benefit the whole family. It may boost love and affection among family members.

Gemini Career Today At times, you may be frustrated with the occasional stagnation in your professional life. Do not take hasty decisions at this time. Working professionals are advised not to indulge in office politics at the workplace, or else their image may get tarnished.

Gemini Health Today Today, you may feel mentally fragile due to a hectic schedule and work stress. Pay attention to your mental health. Try some comfort food to feel better. By meditating and eating a healthy diet, you can lower your stress levels.

Gemini Love Life Today It is a promising day to attract the attention of someone you like without doing much. You may get a positive indication very soon. Geminis desirous to get married may find a suitable venue without any effort.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

