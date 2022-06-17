Gemini Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for June 17,'22 states, for investment

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Geminis, your health is likely to remain fine. Meditation and a healthy diet are likely to keep you fit and happy. This may have a favourable impact on your relationships at home. In the company of relatives and friends, your domestic front is likely to be full with love and laughter. Your romantic life may be happy as well. Newlywed couples are likely to bond emotionally and physically. Your financial situation may allow you to invest more in profitable schemes. You may be able to supplement your income with a side business. Your professional life, on the other hand, is likely to be a mixed bag. While doing your assignments, you may become bored at work. Travelling with little children may be stressful and costly. Before you begin, do the necessary preparations. Real estate investments are expected to pay off handsomely. Before taking exams, students may need counselling sessions.

Gemini Finance Today On the financial front, you are likely to make a lot of money in a new partnership venture. With your financial situation improving, now is an ideal time to start your long-planned business undertaking with a close friend.

Gemini Family Today On the home front, Geminis, you are likely to experience good time. Old quarrels are likely to be settled. Your parents are likely to stand by you in difficult times. All your ruined tasks may also be regained with the help of your loved ones.

Gemini Career Today Geminis working in the private sector may have to put in extra effort to build a name for themselves in the market. Your hard work is likely to be proportional to the results you bring. This may influence your promotion in the months ahead.

Gemini Health Today On the health front, you are likely to be physically and intellectually content. Your health-conscious pals may encourage you to engage in fitness activities to stay in shape. Staying away from negative emotions may improve your general wellness.

Gemini Love Life Today On the love front, Geminis are likely to be busy, yet they may make time for their significant other. Speaking your heart out could be beneficial for your romance. For some, there is a high probability of a love marriage later this month.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

