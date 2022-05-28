Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May28, ‘22 states, be cautious

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)You are expected to face challenges in various quarters today. To begin with, your temperament is likely to get impacted on some pretext or the other, which may see you getting into arguments at the workplace. Some of you might also go through mental tensions which might affect your decision-making capabilities. You could face unexpected health concerns and are advised to remain cautious on this front. You also are advised to go slow as far as taking new decisions is concerned. However, you are likely to benefit through new business partnerships. Profits too may remain on the high side. Students may face some obstacles in their education. Hence, they must seek advice and consultation from their teachers and mentors. You are likely to gain popularity in your social circle. Those looking for alternate accommodation are likely to find a suitable house.

Gemini Finance Today It is the time to strengthen your financial profile as fortune is likely to favour you. Your calculated gamble may pay off and bring a financial bonanza. Strong indications of some winning a lottery or inheritance. Businessmen may clinch a lucrative deal.

Gemini Family Today Your relationship with your father is likely to improve today. Serving the elderly and seeking their advice for self-improvement will go a long way in balancing your life. You may successfully organize a religious or celebratory ceremony at home.

Gemini Career Today Working professionals are advised to control their temper and aggression; otherwise, your equation with your seniors is likely to get disturbed. Those of you who are employed will be inclined to change your job. But defer the move. The time is not right.

Gemini Health Today In the process of caring for others’ well being, don't neglect your own health. Supplement your diet with vitamins and superfoods to get that extra boost of energy. Engaging in recreational sports like swimming or aerobics may make workouts fun.

Gemini Love Life Today You and your partner will be excited to form some new plans together. A long drive or a cosy dinner under the stars may heighten the romantic vibe. Singles too may be set up on an interesting date. Enjoy the time with an open mind.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron

