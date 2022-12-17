Gemini Horoscope Today, December 17, 2022: Ups and downs in business

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You need to enjoy your life to the fullest. Daily Astrological Prediction says, get ecstatic by attending social functions and get inspired by influential people. Get indulged in activities like sports, swimming, gym, etc. to energize yourself. Gathering with your siblings and friends may help you achieve mental relaxation. Monetary benefits may account for the rise of your status. Spend time with your family to avoid friction. Acknowledge your spouse as he/she may extend support to you. Watch a movie, go for an outing, enjoy shopping and picnic, and meet people who motivate you. Build a network which may help you professionally. Strategically plan out while investing and saving money for the betterment of the future.

Gemini Finance Today

Be focused on your monetary transactions. Your finances may rapidly grow which may eventually help grow your status. But even minimal negligence in your unplanned expenditure may bring challenges your way.

Gemini Family Today

Your family atmosphere may seem to be negative if you won't spend quality time with them. Your attitude of being superior may result in indifferences with your spouse. Your quarrelsome voice may create a bad impression in the eyes of your kids. Their health may suffer from worries.

Gemini Career Today

Your business which seemed to be sunk may start rising gradually. You may get limelight and accolades for your commendable performance in your workplace which may eventually result in a salary hike. You may come across some opportunities to travel. Maybe this opportunity is rewarded to you by your company, or your family needs a break.

Gemini Health Today

Your great health makes you productive at work which in turn leads to attaining more wealth and provides you with inner peace, tranquility, and a stable mind. Your healthy diet consumption may boost immunity and you may be at lower risk of heart disease.

Gemini Love Life Today

You seem to be very loyal and romantic with your partner. Vowing to flourish your relationship, you may leave no stone unturned to create a resilient bond against every up and down. Keep expressing your love and care.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

