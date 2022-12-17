Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today, December 17, 2022: Ups and downs in business

Gemini Horoscope Today, December 17, 2022: Ups and downs in business

horoscope
Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 17 to read the daily astrological prediction for Gemini. Strategically plan out while investing and saving money for the betterment of the future.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today for December 17, 2022: You need to enjoy your life to the fullest.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today for December 17, 2022: You need to enjoy your life to the fullest.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You need to enjoy your life to the fullest. Daily Astrological Prediction says, get ecstatic by attending social functions and get inspired by influential people. Get indulged in activities like sports, swimming, gym, etc. to energize yourself. Gathering with your siblings and friends may help you achieve mental relaxation. Monetary benefits may account for the rise of your status. Spend time with your family to avoid friction. Acknowledge your spouse as he/she may extend support to you. Watch a movie, go for an outing, enjoy shopping and picnic, and meet people who motivate you. Build a network which may help you professionally. Strategically plan out while investing and saving money for the betterment of the future.

Gemini Finance Today

Be focused on your monetary transactions. Your finances may rapidly grow which may eventually help grow your status. But even minimal negligence in your unplanned expenditure may bring challenges your way.

Gemini Family Today

Your family atmosphere may seem to be negative if you won't spend quality time with them. Your attitude of being superior may result in indifferences with your spouse. Your quarrelsome voice may create a bad impression in the eyes of your kids. Their health may suffer from worries.

Gemini Career Today

Your business which seemed to be sunk may start rising gradually. You may get limelight and accolades for your commendable performance in your workplace which may eventually result in a salary hike. You may come across some opportunities to travel. Maybe this opportunity is rewarded to you by your company, or your family needs a break.

Gemini Health Today

Your great health makes you productive at work which in turn leads to attaining more wealth and provides you with inner peace, tranquility, and a stable mind. Your healthy diet consumption may boost immunity and you may be at lower risk of heart disease.

Gemini Love Life Today

You seem to be very loyal and romantic with your partner. Vowing to flourish your relationship, you may leave no stone unturned to create a resilient bond against every up and down. Keep expressing your love and care.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope gemini + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope gemini + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out