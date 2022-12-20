Gemini Horoscope Today, December 20, 2022: Some positive returns

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Dear Gemini, you may get a positive return on your prior investment. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may have good cooperation with your business partner and this may improve your status tremendously. You may work hard to give someone a better of quality of life. There may be some amazing news from children on the academic front. Your priorities at work may be very clear to you. You may believe in exploring new domains to enhance your career. The entire day may just be awesome to you. Your partner may be extremely courteous and may support you in all aspects of life. You may start to gym and eat a protein rich diet.

Gemini Finance Today

You may have respectable earning today and this may make your financial front stronger. You may not hesitate to pick up odd jobs to add to your regular income. Your main earning may see a drastic increase, thanks to your hard work.

Gemini Family Today

You may get complete backing and support of your family members today. You may feel fortunate as you may be able to tackle all challenges with ease. You may feel more confident in all situations and social get-togethers.

Gemini Career Today

Dear Gemini, you may be a true professional. You may work on increasing your client base to get better opportunities. There may be excessive workload during the day but this may not give you the luxury to spend time on other things.

Gemini Health Today

Gemini, you may understand that a healthy mix of diet and exercise may do wonders to your body. You may understand that first you need to take good care of yourself and only later about others. You may treat yourself in a royal manner and this occasional treat may provide you with the much-needed boost of energy.

Gemini Love Life Today

You may share your feelings with the one you love. This may help to lighten your mind. You may keep your moodiness in check and may enjoy the best of time today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON