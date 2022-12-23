Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today, December 23, 2022: Financial crisis tips

Gemini Horoscope Today, December 23, 2022: Financial crisis tips

Published on Dec 23, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 23 to read the daily astrological prediction for Gemini. If you were having a financial crisis, you are going to get rid of it and attain a lot of money from various sources.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today for December 23, 2022: You may have a get-together with your friends this evening.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, f you were having a financial crisis, you are going to get rid of it and attain a lot of money from various sources. Your personality may captivate others' attention. You can find solutions to your problems with ease. You may perform any auspicious ceremonies or puja at your home for tranquility. Eating unhealthy food may show an adverse effect on health. Your spouse might be the reason for the rise in your reputation. Your co-workers may bring joy today, so you may feel light-headed while doing work. You are very open-minded and have good tolerance power to deal with matters. You may have a get-together with your friends this evening.

Gemini Finance Today

There may be a rapid increase in your income which in turn may grow your financial status, but there may be a chance to splurge. This in turn may weaken your income, so reduce your expenses. Considering your future perspective, you are likely to buy a new property or someone may present you as your anniversary gift.

Gemini Family Today

You may get extended support from your family. When you return home, your spouse might have planned a great evening for you. Adhere to traffic rules. Don't spoil her/his mood. You might be going abroad with your family but it may be of short duration.

Gemini Career Today

You may finish your work at half-time and are ready to offer help to your colleagues who need assistance. Your boss is watchful over you so he might decide to promote you with a handsome salary.

Gemini Health Today

You may suffer from some physical illness so pay attention to your health. Visit a doctor for your full body check-up. Don't ignore even the minute issue. You may join Art of Living or go to the gym.

Gemini Love Life Today

You have worked on blooming your love life but unfortunately, some misunderstandings and ego may start playing their roles in it. Avoid any conflict.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

sun signs astrology zodiac horoscope today horoscope gemini daily horoscope + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac horoscope today horoscope gemini daily horoscope + 3 more

Friday, December 23, 2022
