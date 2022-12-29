Gemini Horoscope Today, December 29, 2022: Plan a short trip

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, for Gemini natives, today could start off on a positive note, with plenty of joy in both the workplace and at home. You will most likely keep your mind active today, and your intellect may help you find solutions to any problems that arise. Financial success may result from your ability to stay focused and make quick decisions. You could easily overcome any professional challenges thanks to your unique perspective and ability to think outside the box. Having a larger social circle can be a great asset when it comes to expanding your business. Happiness is expected to prevail in the home. Tense situations could emerge on the romantic front for Gemini natives. Cases involving land or property that have been pending in court with your relatives are likely to be resolved in your favour today. To refresh your mind, you should prepare for a short trip with your loved ones. In general, Geminis tend to do well in school. Minor health issues, however, may throw a wrench into your plans. Mind any preexisting health conditions.

Gemini Finance Today

The day could be financially rewarding because Gemini natives might get paid late. But don't let enthusiasm cloud your better judgement because that's how new investments usually end up: in the red. A Good business sense is what will make you successful as a business owner.

Gemini Family Today

Those closest to you may be completely floored by your level of concern and care today. When making a decision, you'll only act in accordance with your family's values, and you'll be open to new opportunities if they align with those values. You may feel closer to your loved ones at home. You'll be an adult capable of taking on more responsibility at home and in your career.

Gemini Career Today

You've been working hard and making plans lately. You can plan out your objectives and accomplish them, as well as handle all of your responsibilities admirably. The honest work you put in may be rewarded with a commensurate award and recognition. In addition, you and your coworkers may have a warm, inviting dynamic.

Gemini Health Today

In terms of physical and mental well-being, today looks like a winner. There could be a surge of energy and self-assurance for Gemini natives. Do not let yourself get comfortable in your workout routine; instead, branch out and give something new a shot.

Gemini Love Life Today

Gemini singles are more likely than ever to go on a first date today. Someone you've just met or known for a long time may have just asked you out on an actual date. So it's possible that you'll become very close to one another quickly. The currents could even sweep you off your feet!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

