Gemini Horoscope Today, December 6, 2022: Family relationships may improve

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your physical strength has made you the center of attention today. Joining a gym is the most viable idea that you can consider doing today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, however, if you have any travel plans, it is better to delay it by a couple of weeks when the stars will be in your favor. You may have to deal with a challenge at work but at the end of the day your boss will reward you for your work. A surprise call from a family member or a distant relative will brighten up your day today. It is a good day for marriage proposals if you are planning to do so today. Married couples should spend some quality time outdoors today to enhance their bond.

Gemini Finance Today

You will be greatly rewarded for the investments you have made in the past. Further, if you have plans to invest in property, this is the right time to do so. You will earn high profits in your business as an entrepreneur.

Gemini Family Today

It is a spiritual day for you and your family. There could be a religious function at your house today and you will have a memorable reunion with your distant relatives. It is a pleasant and peaceful day for you and your family.

Gemini Career Today

It is a good day for you at work. You could be embarrassed by a colleague or boss at first, but at the end of the day, your diligent work and smart decisions will pay off. Make sure not to panic and handle every situation with patience.

Gemini Health Today

You will be the most effective performer in physical activities today. If you are a sportsperson, there are high chances of winning a match today. Have faith in the Almighty and in yourself. You will receive everything that you deserve.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your love interest is in a romantic mood today. So if you are planning to propose, today is the right day for you. If you are married, your bond with your spouse will be strengthened today and you will have a pleasant time together.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

