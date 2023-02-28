Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today, February 28, 2023: Trouble at home?

Gemini Horoscope Today, February 28, 2023: Trouble at home?

horoscope
Published on Feb 28, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Horoscope Today for February 28 to read the daily astrological prediction for Gemini. If you start a side business, you can anticipate financial success. You may continue to remain happy on the romantic front. Some of you might eventually want to get married to your long-term partner.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today for February 28, 2023: An intern position with a well-known firm is a realistic possibility for graduate students.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today for February 28, 2023: An intern position with a well-known firm is a realistic possibility for graduate students.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today can be a very healthy day for people born under the sign of Gemini. Daily astrological prediction says regular exercise and a healthy diet can help you maintain a healthy weight and an energetic lifestyle. Your economic situation may also be stable. If you start a side business, you can anticipate financial success. You may continue to remain happy on the romantic front. Some of you might eventually want to get married to your long-term partner. But it's likely that your home life will be disrupted. Intense conflicts could disrupt family life at home. This could damage your reputation in the professional world. Keeping a sunny disposition can do wonders for your productivity. Those hoping to take extended trips should plan ahead to avoid unnecessary hassles. The peaceful resolution of a family property dispute is a welcome relief. An intern position with a well-known firm is a realistic possibility for graduate students.

Gemini Finance Today

If Gemini invests money in stocks and shares, they may see a financial return. The money you need to cover your costs could come from a surprising source of profit. The supplementary income is expected to rise as well.

Gemini Family Today

Your rude behaviour could cause problems at home with your family. When you're aggressive, it can cause unnecessary friction. Keep your cool and see if you can make things right at home.

Gemini Career Today

Your career is picking up speed. No matter how many things you take on, you manage to complete them all. You may be inspired today by your creativity. If you're looking for a new job, you should have no trouble finding one.

Gemini Health Today

Geminis may be in good shape, and they may even try new things out while exercising. You can improve both your physical and mental well-being by taking up a sport or learning a new yoga asana.

Gemini Love Life Today

In a romantic sense, you and your partner may become increasingly at ease with one another, and the intensity of your feelings may grow daily. There will be those of you who decide to make your long-term relationship permanent.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope gemini daily horoscope zodiac sign + 4 more
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope gemini daily horoscope zodiac sign + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out