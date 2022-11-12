Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today, November 12, 2022: Health seems to deteriorate

Gemini Horoscope Today, November 12, 2022: Health seems to deteriorate

Gemini Daily Horoscope for November 12, 2022: Today Gemini natives are likely to have new goals and desires and there may be positive changes in their professional life.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

It seems to be a favourable day for the Gemini natives. Some may make long-term investments and think about ways to save more money. You may be concerned about the health of your spouse today. Some may catch eye infection, so try to be careful. There are possibilities of getting promoted at work as stars are indicating success on the career front.

Some business trips may turn out favourable, but you may feel exhausted or tired today. Some good property deals are on your way. You should consult with parents or experts before investing money in real estate. Everything seems fine, but some relationship issues are foreseen. Some problems may arise in your relationship with your partner, you should try to sort them out in order to get sweetness of love back.

What stars have in store for you?

Gemini Finance Today:

It seems to be a good day on the financial front. You may donate some money or help poor or needy in all possible ways. Old venture may start reaping monetary benefits for you.

Gemini Family Today:

The day may bring mixed results on the family front. You may arrange a surprise party for your kids, but they may have other plans. Your harsh words may hurt feelings of your parents, so use your words wisely while discussing something with them.

Gemini Career Today:

Some may get selected in an important interview. Working professionals may get chance to show their skills today or interact with clients. Seniors may appreciate your determination and sincerity.

Gemini Health Today:

Those who have been ignoring their health issues, they should be careful. Some may resume their fitness or workout routine in order to maintain weight. Some may face eye or ear infection.

Gemini Love Life Today:

The day does not seem good, you should be careful on the love front. Some misunderstandings may ruin sweetness of your bond with your partner. Try to clear the air by taking initiative.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Silver

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

