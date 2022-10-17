Gemini Horoscope Today, October 17, 2022: Put in the hours for success

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis may remain pretty forward-thinking and enterprising all day today. As a result, you might be able to spot promising avenues for expansion. If you want to hit it big in your profession, you should put in more hours now. However, things may not be too smooth on the domestic front for Gemini natives. You need to keep your cool and not get worked up over minor issues at home. Don't tell anyone about your long-term financial plans and strategies just yet. You'll feel more at ease putting off your trip today. It's possible that the hectic events of the past few days may have worn you out to the point where you may feel listless and lethargic. Gemini students who want to do well in academics should make an honest effort. In the examination, they may face stiff opposition. Do not be in a rush to sign the papers for the property. Seek professional advice if you want to make money from a deal.

Gemini Finance Today

There's a chance Gemini natives may have to shoulder some unforeseen costs. Try to put off doing something if it can wait or if it is not urgent. It may be difficult for business owners to turn a profit during this time. The best course of action is to maintain composure and refrain from taking any hasty action.

Gemini Family Today

Gemini natives' icy family relations could spoil the peace and quiet of their household. Travelling to see loved ones can be a surefire way to gain a new perspective for Gemini natives. Now is the time to settle any disputes that may have arisen among relatives. Try to make amends, Geminis.

Gemini Career Today

Your dedication to your profession is likely to make you a star employee. The ability to juggle multiple projects at once can increase efficiency on the job. The people you know can open doors for you and help you advance in your career.

Gemini Health Today

If you have suffered from a health condition in the past, you may soon be on the path to recovery. Gemini individuals should improve their eating habits and avoid spicy foods. Utilise natural methods to improve your appearance.

Gemini Love Life Today

You can give your full attention to your feelings as the day bodes well for romantic overturns. It's possible that friendly relations with someone in Gemini natives’ social circle will develop into a passionate love affair. On the other hand, your spouse may remain caring and may make efforts to make you happy today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

