Gemini Horoscope Today, September 18, 2022: Time for a family outing

GEMINI(May 21-Jun 21) Gemini, things may be fine today at all fronts. You may have a decent inflow of money. You may enjoy a good time with your family as you may take them out for a movie. Children may find this exciting and their laughter may make you feel content. You may have to put some effort to keep people at work satisfied. Your health may not be a matter of concern for you. You may feel a strong connect with your spouse, though both of you may be busy with your own tasks.

Gemini Finance Today Gemini, it may be good for you to analyze the pros and cons of any investment that you make today. You may think of postponing Investments in fixed assets for some days. You may find it little difficult to balance your expenditure and earning but you may manage well.

Gemini Family Today Today may be an important day for domestic life. You may find yourself busy with kids. You may receive some good news in terms of your child’s academics. You may buy some creative stuff for home to bring positivity around. You may buy some expensive house hold stuff or a piece of jewelry for the ladies at home.

Gemini Career Today Be careful at work Gemini as today you may get impatient, which may reflect into your way of working. There may be some silly mistakes, which may hinder your work and you may not be able to complete your task.



Gemini Health Today You may feel positive changes in your body and this may make you feel happy. You may begin to follow a new exercise regime as health may become a priority to you. You may feel good with improved immunity and better flexibility in your body.

Gemini Love Life Today You may not have the time to sit and talk to your beloved for hours but, still, there may be an invisible connect that may keep you relaxed. You may be confident that your relation with your spouse may not shatter because of such temporary situations.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

