Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today, September 18, 2022: Time for a family outing

Gemini Horoscope Today, September 18, 2022: Time for a family outing

horoscope
Published on Sep 18, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Dear Gemini, your daily astrological predictions for September 18, 2022 suggests, you may feel a strong connect with your spouse, though both of you may be busy with your own tasks.

Gemini Daily Horoscope for September 18, 2022: Your health may not be a matter of concern for you.
Gemini Daily Horoscope for September 18, 2022: Your health may not be a matter of concern for you.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI(May 21-Jun 21) Gemini, things may be fine today at all fronts. You may have a decent inflow of money. You may enjoy a good time with your family as you may take them out for a movie. Children may find this exciting and their laughter may make you feel content. You may have to put some effort to keep people at work satisfied. Your health may not be a matter of concern for you. You may feel a strong connect with your spouse, though both of you may be busy with your own tasks.
Gemini Finance Today Gemini, it may be good for you to analyze the pros and cons of any investment that you make today. You may think of postponing Investments in fixed assets for some days. You may find it little difficult to balance your expenditure and earning but you may manage well.

Gemini Family Today Today may be an important day for domestic life. You may find yourself busy with kids. You may receive some good news in terms of your child’s academics. You may buy some creative stuff for home to bring positivity around. You may buy some expensive house hold stuff or a piece of jewelry for the ladies at home.

Gemini Career Today Be careful at work Gemini as today you may get impatient, which may reflect into your way of working. There may be some silly mistakes, which may hinder your work and you may not be able to complete your task.

Gemini Health Today You may feel positive changes in your body and this may make you feel happy. You may begin to follow a new exercise regime as health may become a priority to you. You may feel good with improved immunity and better flexibility in your body.

Gemini Love Life Today You may not have the time to sit and talk to your beloved for hours but, still, there may be an invisible connect that may keep you relaxed. You may be confident that your relation with your spouse may not shatter because of such temporary situations.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope gemini daily horoscope zodiac + 4 more
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope gemini daily horoscope zodiac + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out