All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 04, 2024 (File Photo)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Regular exercise can boost your overall health. Your investments may not have satisfactory growth today. You may receive a coveted promotion today. You can expect some fluctuations in family relationships. You are likely to experience a breathtaking destination. You can expect to acquire a luxurious summer house. Your hard work and dedication may pay off.

Love Focus: Passion and romance are in the air for you!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Fitness can transform your physical and mental health. Your investments may see significant growth very soon. You may receive recognition for your hard work. Your family is likely to work well together as a team. You may consider exploring a new destination. Legal challenges may arise regarding your property. You may achieve great grades with adequate preparation. You may become a social butterfly with a thriving social life.

Love Focus: Your love relationship may be filled with ups and downs.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Hydration will be important for your bodily functions. Your investments may grow steadily. Your persistence may lead to career advancement. You may need to focus on forgiveness within the family. You are likely to enjoy a moderate vacation. You are likely to find a suitable buyer for your property. You have the potential to achieve your academic goals with hard work. You may find great success in your social life.

Love Focus: Love may take time to develop between you and your partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Beige

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Robust health will be the foundation of a happy life. You are likely to receive a large inheritance. Your hard work is likely to pay off soon. May need to address underlying conflicts within the family. You Can plan a budget-friendly trip to a new location. You can consider renting out your property to reliable tenants. Adequate preparation can help you succeed in your exams. You may have opportunities to learn new skills.

Love Focus: Romance may be possible, but may require effort.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Sleep will play a crucial role in your health. You may face difficulty in receiving an inheritance. You can improve your skills through training programs. Your family may face some minor disagreements today. You May discover the beauty of local landmarks. Your property sale may bring in a handsome profit. You can unleash a powerful and unique creativity.

Love Focus: You may need to work on communication in your love relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Exercise will be a key component of a healthy lifestyle. Your financial planning can lead to long-term prosperity. Your hard work can lead to a career breakthrough. Your family may experience deep love and affection. You can explore a unique culture. You can expect to settle a property dispute in your favor. You may possess a magnetic charisma that attracts success.

Love Focus: Love is likely to come into your life soon.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: White

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A proper diet may lead to optimal wellness. You may receive unexpected cash flow from a business venture. You are likely to achieve success beyond your expectations. You may enjoy a strong bond with your parents. You may explore a new city and its culture. You may receive a favorable property ownership transfer. You have what it takes to excel in your field. Your personal growth may lead to a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Love Focus: You may find passion in unexpected places.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Nutrition may lead to a strong immune system. Your net worth is likely to increase significantly very soon. There may be some delays in promotions or salary hikes. You are likely to find ways to strengthen family bonds. You are likely to embark on a solo journey. You can expect to settle a property dispute in your favor. Your essay is likely to receive high praise. Your communication skills may captivate and inspire others.

Love Focus: Trust and honesty may be important for your love relationship to thrive.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Hydration is vital for overall health and well-being. Your financial planning may result in moderate prosperity. You may have to work on your time management skills. Your family may be supportive of your decisions. You are likely to embark on a moderate group travel experience. Property value may fluctuate and may need to be monitored. You can expect to have many opportunities in your chosen field.

Love Focus: A second chance at love may be on the horizon.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Managing stress can benefit your mental health. Your net worth may not change much. Opportunities for growth and development are abundant. Today, your family can benefit from communication skills. You can indulge in a moderate glamping experience. You have the option to invest in a promising property market. Your problem-solving skills are impressive. You may experience an abundance of luck and fortune.

Love Focus: Cupid's arrow may strike, bringing love into your life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may be destined for greatness and achieve extraordinary things. You may find success in trading cryptocurrency. You may be offered a leadership role in your workplace. Your family may encounter some obstacles to overcome. You are likely to enjoy a safari in the jungle very soon. You should be aware of the potential property tax implications. Focusing on your studies can lead to better grades. Your innovative ideas and use of technology may change the world.

Love Focus: Love may not always be easy, but it can be worth it.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Relaxation is essential for reducing tension and anxiety. You may have a prosperous financial time ahead. Collaborating with others can lead to innovative solutions. Your family may exhibit great respect and trust. You may discover a new interest in local experiences. Your property appraisal report will be outstanding. Effective communication can help you excel in your studies. Your intuition may lead to remarkable insights and opportunities.

Love Focus: A new crush may be exciting, but may require caution.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Green