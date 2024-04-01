All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 1, 2024(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. Financial problems facing you will become a thing of the past soon. You may be in for some perks on the professional front. You may go to any length to get a family member out of depression. A short trip to someplace interesting is likely to prove most enjoyable. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. You will be able to promote your cause most convincingly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to give you immense pleasure today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Meditation will prove a good remedy in countering mental tensions. Financial gains may keep your coffers brimming. A helpful colleague may offer to share your workplace burden. A family member is likely to become a great source of encouragement. Those travelling long distances will find the journey comfortable. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot. Those awaiting results are assured of succeeding with flying colours.

Love Focus: Spending time alone with a lover in an exclusive place will be quite fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. An overseas partnership will bear fruit and help expand business. Those looking for financers will be able to find a good one. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for you. If a vacation is on your mind, this is an excellent time to plan it. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some. You will be able to achieve much more than expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love will grow as you keep aside quality time for romance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A home remedy is likely to prove effective. A loan is likely to be obtained at the most favourable rates. You may have to take your chances in a campus recruitment drive. Adequate precautions will be needed for those on a long journey. Those wanting to rent out their premises are likely to find an ideal party. You may be going through anxious moments regarding your career prospects.

Love Focus: Lover can expect you to remember something important!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Condition of those recuperating from surgery will improve quickly. You may have to plan your expenses well to remain within the budget. Handling complicated tasks on the work front will not pose much difficulty. You may resent playing to someone’s moods on the home front. A vacation is foreseen for some and promises much fun and relaxation. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some. On the academic front, you are likely to become one of the achievers.

Love Focus: Lover will be most understanding and will support you in everything.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. You can expect a favourable outcome of a problem involving money. Your popularity is set to soar on both personal and professional fronts. Spending time with a family elder is indicated for some. Be adequately prepared before setting out on a journey. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property. Mental burdens are likely to be reduced and make life less stressful.

Love Focus: Love is likely to grow between the newlyweds.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. You will find luck on your side in a financial deal. Changes made by you at workplace may not be appreciated by all. Some of you can expect good advice from someone close on an important matter. Driving off just for a change of scene is foreseen and will be lots of fun. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Academic front remains satisfactory as you forge successfully ahead.

Love Focus: Judge for yourself if it is this the first sign of a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those feeling unwell for some time are likely to recover quickly. The financial front promises to remain ever so strong. It may become difficult for entrepreneurs to get a foothold in the market. Some of you may opt out of an

exciting trip just because your best friends are not coming along. Keeping close tabs on someone on the academic front will be to your advantage.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction is likely to pull you towards someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. The financial powers of those in authority may be enhanced. Stressful situations on the work front will be successfully countered. Good handling of a situation on the domestic front may ward off ugly scenes. A trip to the countryside is on the anvil for some and will prove most lucrative. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest. Your networking abilities will help someone get a toe hold on the academic front.

Love Focus: Overall prosperity is likely to brighten up your love life.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Luck is likely to favour you on the financial front and bring in money. A good business deal is likely to rake in good profits. An addition to the family may bring oodles of happiness on the home front. An out-of-town drive and a short vacation are likely to rejuvenate you. You will get the opportunity to acquire new property at a good price.

Love Focus: Those trying to attract a mate are likely to take the next important step.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. You are likely to pick up a fight with someone for not doing your bidding. For success, you will need to pursue your professional goals with all the energy and focus. Those away from home may apply for leave to be together with family. An impending vacation is likely to keep you in a state of excitement. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours will succeed and enable you to kick-start your love life.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. Some past dues may materialize now and beef up your bank balance. Rivals at work may conspire not to support your ideas, so don’t lose your cool. A negative person at home may make the domestic environment depressing. A personal job may entail a lot of travelling, so be ready for it. This is a favourable time on the academic front when you manage to give your best.

Love Focus: The lover may feel neglected as you fail to devote enough time to him or her.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown