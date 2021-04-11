Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 11

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Shifting into a new home or getting additions done in the present one is indicated for some. You are likely to take up someone’s cause and earn appreciation from all quarters on the social front. Adopting a healthy lifestyle will be in your interest. The money you had been expecting is not likely to materialize soon. Excellent news awaits those looking for a better job. Family is likely to support your ideas and give you all the encouragement. An out-of-town destination may attract you and make you pack your bags.

Love Focus: You may have to make efforts to rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): It is an auspicious day to buy or sell property. Socially, someone can use you to further his or her own ends. Taking up yoga or meditation is likely to keep you healthy and at peace with yourself. Adding to wealth is possible for some through inheritance or outside source. Someone opposing your ideas at work may get his or her way today. Family is likely to help you out of your problems provided you project them in a timely manner. A business trip may not be too exciting, as you may have to settle in for less than that expected.

Love Focus: A budding romance is likely to give immense joy.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An invitation to a party or function is possible and will prove most enjoyable. A great time is foreseen for those taking a breakthrough a short vacation. Your image on the social front is likely to get a boost. Do not ignore health under any pretext. Money spent is likely to get reimbursed. Something tasked to you on the professional front will be completed most efficiently. A piece of property may become a bone of contention with someone close.

Love Focus: Your love life can pass through a phase of turbulence.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Travel is likely to prove profitable. Property may come your way through inheritance or gift. Your presence in a social function will be highly appreciated. You are likely to feel much healthy and energetic today. Earnings are set to increase. Your contributions on the work front are likely to be acknowledged by those who matter. You may not be able to devote as much time as you want to on the family front.

Love Focus: Romance threatens to lose its charm for you if you don’t do something about it fast.

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Property matters are your priority now and they will turn out favorable. Your efforts and preparation will not let you down on the academic front. You may get motivated to shun junk food just to improve your health. Past investments start giving good returns. Those serving in uniformed services may come up for promotion. Differences with a family member or someone close needs to be resolved at the earliest. Travelers will experience a smooth journey.

Love Focus: Those still single are likely to meet someone, who shares their tastes and interests.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): There is a strong possibility of acquiring property that you had been wanting to for long. Adopting a balanced diet and junking junk food will be a step in the right direction on the health front. Despite rising expenses, you will be able to remain fairly well off financially. A raise or an increment can be expected. Making changes on the home front is likely for some. A journey may be undertaken on someone’s invitation.

Love Focus: Dissatisfaction punctuates your love life at present, so do something about it.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer





*Libra (September 24-October 23): You are likely to make good time in a journey. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favor. Keeping yourself active will do your health a whale of a good. Efforts put in by you to open new avenues of earning will be successful. It is best to keep away from rumor mongers at office today. Getting invited as a chief guest for a function or receiving some honor is possible.

Love Focus: it is certain to make love life most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You feel much fitter and energetic through your own efforts on the health front. Money will not pose any problems. New opportunities are likely to brighten the professional front, as you move forward ever so strongly! This is a good time for organizing a party or function at home. Some of you are set to enjoy a trip out of town. You will be able to take good decision by simply being calm and composed.

Love Focus: A love-at-first-sight situation promises ‘goose-pimply’ excitement!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Regular exercise and workouts promise to bring a marked difference in your fitness. It will be wise not to invest in a scheme that seems dubious. You may not be fully satisfied with the path you have chosen on the professional front. Some changes on the home front can be expected. This is certainly one of your best days. Negotiations may be on to purchase land or a built-up property. Your own happiness is in your hands today.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to inundate your mind today, so make the ambience right!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your way with words and forthrightness is likely to win many admirers on the social front. Those ailing may show positive improvement. Frugality exercised on the domestic front will have a positive impact on your finances. You will be able to remain ahead of the leading pack at work by sheer will power. Expect some good news about something or someone. Avoid driving at night, as risk is foreseen. You may seriously consider a good bargain on the property front.

Love Focus: Resurrecting your love life appears quite possible, so book a table for two!

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your social networking skills will be at their peak. Your resolve to stay fit will help you take up a new exercise routine. Good earning is foreseen from a side business. You will enjoy whatever you are tasked to do on the professional front. A family member not residing with you can become a source of worry. Those thinking of switching jobs should wait and watch. An out of city journey is on the cards. Those on the lookout for a suitable property will find one fitting their pocket.

Love Focus: Moodiness of lover will put paid to your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Changing a place of residence is possible for some. Your help on the social front will be greatly appreciated. You are likely to enjoy good health by opting for some healthy options. It will be prudent to shift into the saving mode on the financial front. Opportunity you had been waiting for may not arrive and can leave you high and dry. You can be helpful around the house today. A journey may help you unwind.

Love Focus: Lover may complain of your indifference, so handle the situation diplomatically.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

