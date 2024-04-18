Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 18, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

Your monetary situation will be such that you will be able to afford all creature comforts. You will be able to keep in top physical shape. Your eagerness to volunteer for tasks may make you the favourite of boss. Family life will cruise along smoothly as spouse showers love. A visit to an out of town destination will prove most enjoyable. Shifting to a bigger house is indicated for some. This is a fantastic day, when someone will give you a red carpet treatment!

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so plan an evening out with partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

You will be able to favourably work out the modalities of payment for a major item you have purchased. Joining a gym or adopting an exercise regime will help you in diverting your mind from negative thoughts. You are likely to have a good chance to secure a contract on the business front. A plan on the home front may get you all excited. Those travelling can become unwell during the journey, if not careful. Something concrete gets done in a property matter. An entertaining evening is in store for some on the social front.

Love Focus: Your lack of confidence in approaching the one you secretly love may make you miss a good opportunity today!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Previous investments promise to fetch handsome returns. You will reap the benefits of a new initiative on the health front. You will remain a pillar of confidence on the professional front. Your love and care will help improve the condition of someone in the family. Intellectual pursuits are likely to give you immense pleasure and satisfaction. Receiving money and property through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Bonds of love are likely to get strengthened by remaining open and transparent with each other.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

You will need to exercise caution on the financial front. Getting aware of the importance of shaking a leg may prompt you to join a gym or exercise classes. Much praise is in store for you for a job well done. A family youngster may need guidance as regards studies. A change of scene, through a short vacation or local trip, will prove the best remedy for your tired mind. You are likely to remain socially active.

Love Focus: A chance to spend some time in solitude with lover is yours today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Financially, you will find yourself much more secure than before. Marked improvement in fitness is indicated for those regular in workouts. This is a good time to plan your professional future. You will be able to derive much satisfaction from helping out someone on the family front. A vacation is likely to give a welcome break to those needing a break from routine. This is a good time to book an apartment or a flat.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours bring in positive results.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Good profits are likely to accrue from a side business. Neglecting meal timings may affect your health adversely. Someone may give a good tip regarding investments. Arranging a party or a function at home is most likely for some. A business trip may throw up some good deals. Those thinking of buying property may find some good choices. A pleasant surprise is in store for some on the social front.

Love Focus: A good time can be expected on the romantic front as a lover gives you quality time.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Financially, you will remain on a strong wicket. Health remains excellent through dietary control. A new business is likely to turn profitable soon. Acquiring something new for the house cannot be ruled out by some. Some of you are likely to be in for a pleasant surprise today. You are likely to come a step closer to buying a piece of property. A vacation promises a wonderful time.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to express your love for the one you admire.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Don't take things on face value on the financial front, especially while investing. Take good care of your health. This is time to settle anything outstanding at work. A family reunion is on the cards and is likely to be organised by you. If you get a chance to see a new place, don’t miss the opportunity. Builders and property dealers are likely to benefit. There is a good chance of getting help from someone influential.

Love Focus: An evening out with lover is foreseen, so don't forget to dress your best!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Review your approach on the career front to take full advantage. Your competence is likely to get acknowledged at work. Your ideas on the professional front will soon turn into action. Family life will be most fulfilling. Travel is indicated and may take you out of town or country. Good news on property front is possible. An excellent day is foreseen in which you achieve much.

Love Focus: An outing with beloved will be more than fulfilling.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Beige

Workouts will keep you fit. You are likely to excel in something you have taken up recently at work. Retailers and middlemen will find profitable deals coming their way. Consistency in performance will stand you in good stead. Some of you may be busy packing for a long trip. Love and care is likely to be bestowed on you on the family front. Some of you can make attempts to regain your position on the social front and succeed.

Love Focus: You manage to catch the eye of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

Keeping up the present level of physical fitness can become your goal. Organising an event will be in your mind. An increment or a raise comes your way. A like-minded individual can join you in turning a new leaf on the family front. Stars advise you to look for financial restructuring while expanding your business horizons. Time is auspicious to take up property matters. You may plan some changes on the domestic front. Spiritual minded are likely to plan a pilgrimage. You may be entrusted with responsibilities on the work front.

Love Focus: Enjoying togetherness with a partner is indicated today.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Green

Your outgoing nature is likely to attract people towards you and make you socially in. Someone you respect may honour you by his or her visit to your place. Professionally, an excellent time is foreseen for those in uniform. You may prove a boon to the organisation you work for. Adequate preparation is likely to result in good performance on the academic front. Travelling to a distant place will be fun.

Love Focus: Love life appears immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Grey