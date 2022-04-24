Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 24, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

This is the right time to ask for a raise or a promotion. Taking adequate measures will keep you on a safe wicket. A family member may start sharing in household expenses. You may be thinking on the lines of organising a gathering at your place. A highly anticipated journey proves uneventful. A piece of good news is likely to cheer you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Things will work out the way you wish them to in matters of love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Previous investments may start giving good returns. Good day for industrialists to expand and diversify. A new health scheme will do wonders for health. The day proves quite memorable for the newlyweds. Travelling to attend an important event is indicated. Good performance will find you surging ahead on the academic front. A chance encounter with someone influential is likely to solve your current problems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: There is a strong possibility of estranged couples getting reunited.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those in job are likely to earn enough to save for the rainy day. Freelancers and part-timers may have their hands full. Total recovery for the ailing is a certainty. Keeping in touch with your near and dear ones is likely to give you mental solace. A journey towards the east can prove profitable. Attending a lecture or a programme is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: A new relationship is on the cards for those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Hitting the jackpot on the financial front is a distinct possibility. Those obsessed with weight loss are likely to harm themselves. A lucrative investment opportunity may come your way. Be careful while using the road or handling anything heavy. Selling a property or renting it out is indicated and will bring in a lot of money. You are likely to come out tops in a competition on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover can only be possible after office hours.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Excellent opportunities are foreseen for those connected with technology. Your hard work manages to get you a well-toned body. Expenses mount, so curb wasteful expenditure. You may start preparations for a festival in the right earnest. Something entrusted to you on the academic front will be completed. Your loving and caring nature will be appreciated by one and all.

Love Focus: You are likely to get noticed by the one you had been secretly admiring.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financial crunch faced by you is likely to ease soon. White collared executives can expect a jump in salary. Curbing late nights will have a positive effect on health. Those connected with the media are likely to travel out of town or abroad on an assignment. Recognition in the form of honours and accolades may come to you. A change in programme is very likely, but it will suit you better.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Passions rage on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those playing the pool can hit the jackpot. Event management companies may get a chance to rake in the moolah. Exposing yourself to the elements will have dire consequences. Expect to become the centre of attraction in a family get together. Those travelling are likely to bump into a distant relative or friend to make the day exciting. Someone will be there to rescue you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may get incommunicado over a trivial issue.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Despite your apprehensions, a new deal will prove profitable. Something that is working to your advantage may be offered to you. A fitness regime may get going in fits and starts. Those far away may suffer from homesickness. Planning an out of town journey is on the cards. Taking a test or an exam lightly may not be in your best interest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You finally get the chance to be with the one you admire.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You have lots of money, so go ahead and enjoy yourself in the lap of luxury. A mission accomplished will come as a great relief to you. A strict fitness regime will keep you active. A short trip proves exhilarating. Property matters may take up your time today. A family member’s decision may not be to your liking and may cause friction at home.

Love Focus: Misunderstanding with partner gets amicably settled.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those playing the stocks will be able to make a neat packet. Good eating habits will keep you safe. Don’t delegate any task given specifically to you by higher ups. Exchanging sweet nothings with partner reinforces mutual trust. The day seems favourable for academic pursuits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: For those bitten by the love bug, expect a romantic treat!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will manage to raise a loan for your dream project. Good prospects are foreseen for IT personnel. A balanced diet and regular workouts will keep you fit and on the move. A person from abroad or out of town brings good news. Good guidance is likely to put students on the right track. Utilising your energy in the right direction will be important.

Love Focus: Stagnation threatens to make married life boring.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financial front remains stable with judicious spending. Despite mental tensions you remain in perfect physical health. All your hard work may not get a single word of praise. Meeting long lost friends is on the cards for some. A new beginning on the academic front may be expected. You enjoy the day to the hilt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: On the romantic front, a passionate encounter cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)