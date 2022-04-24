Virgo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 24

VIRGO (Aug 24- Sep 23)

Dear Virgo sign born person, don’t be too serious with life today and don’t follow the motto of: “all work, no play”. The Virgo sign is blessed with the qualities of being observant, hardworking, meticulous, methodological and analytical in their outlook towards life. If you are a Virgo born, then it is no doubt that you must be finding perfection in all spheres of life. but today, your stars and planets are predicting that you will keep a light spirit for today and your energy levels will be unmatched with an unbound frequency. You may feel pumped up to kick start your day with sheer motivation and this will lead you getting success in all your endeavors for the day. Get set excited to start a wonderful day ahead!

Virgo Finance Today

You may get involved in a lot of planning and research to improve your financial prospect for the coming financial year. Try not to take any credit or loan today as this will increase your credit score.

Virgo Family Today

There can be a feeling of Nostalgia prevalent in your home today. You may have few guests coming for a lunch or dinner party to your place and the preparations for the event might keep you on your toes and occupied.

Virgo Career Today

If you are already employed then expect a good fun day at office today. you may have light work tasks to be completed and the second half of the day will be cheerful in office. Job seekers may continue the search without distraction.

Virgo Health Today

You are pumped up and excited to start the day and your morning will most likely be full of motivation and inspiration.

Virgo Love Life Today

Don’t try to bring mistakes done in the past to your relationship. Get over it and move on with positivity. Your partner or spouse will stay supported for you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026