Did Irish President troll Trump with three gifts? 5 things to know about Catherine Connolly's meeting with POTUS

Irish President Catherine Connolly bestowed upon Donald Trump a St Brigid’s Cross, acknowledged as a symbol of peace, during his short courtesy visit. US President Donald Trump (R) is welcomed by Ireland's President Catherine Connolly at �ras an Uachtar�in in Phoenix Park in the Irish capital Dublin on September 12, 2026. Trump arrives in Ireland on September 12 for a two-day visit, stopping for a few hours in Dublin before heading west to his Trump International Golf Links to attend the Irish Open. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) (AFP)

Additionally, he received a compilation of poems that featured the renowned Michael Longley sonnet, Ceasefire.

Catherine Connolly vs Trump: 5 things to know Given that Connolly had been a vocal critic of Trump prior to assuming her position, the selection of gifts could be viewed as significant.

The US President's visit to Áras an Uachtaráin was identified as one of the aspects of his two-day trip to Ireland that would likely attract considerable scrutiny.

Connolly, who served as an independent TD prior to her election as president, had earlier characterized Trump as "volatile" and "bully," and expressed disapproval of his conduct in the Middle East.

In response, Trump erroneously addressed Connolly as “he” when questioned about her critical remarks regarding him in connection with the US-Israeli conflict with Iran during an Oval Office meeting on St. Patrick's Day this year.

Given the circumstances, the meeting between the two presidents on Saturday morning was anticipated to be her most significant diplomatic challenge since taking office.

In the end, the event, which was rich in ceremony, concluded without any major issues.

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Trump's meeting with Connolly Trump's significant motorcade passed through Phoenix Park shortly after 9 a.m. He stepped out of his vehicle to greet Connolly with a handshake, and the two shared smiles while momentarily posing for pictures. Trump subsequently reviewed a guard of honour, after which Connolly presented him to a group of Irish dignitaries, which included Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly and the Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Rossa Mulcahy. Following this, Trump introduced Connolly to his own delegation, which comprised his son Donald Jr. and several of his grandchildren. The two presidents were subsequently guided to the state drawing room in the Aras for a courtesy visit, which extended for just over 15 minutes. The gifts offered to the visiting delegation comprised the St Brigid’s Cross, crafted from rushes, along with a compilation of the collected poems of Michael Longley, which includes his sonnet Ceasefire, as per The SUN. Longley’s Ceasefire has emerged as one of the quintessential poems that encapsulate the essence of forgiveness.

Another specific gift, this time associated with immigration, was the selection of Navigatio Sancti Brendani – The Voyage of St Brendan.

This Latin narrative recounts the journey of a sixth-century monk from Kerry who embarked on a seven-year voyage across the Atlantic in search of the Promised Land of the Saints.

The Aras remarked that it “originates from a time when the Irish were a nation of emigration.”

However, during his address at the residence of the US Ambassador, Trump described President Connolly as “terrific”.

“We talked about a lot of different things. We talked about the greatness of the people."