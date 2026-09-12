Did Irish President troll Trump with three gifts? 5 things to know about Catherine Connolly's meeting with POTUS
Irish President Catherine Connolly presented Donald Trump with a St Brigid’s Cross and a compilation of poems, including Longley’s Ceasefire, during his visit.
Irish President Catherine Connolly bestowed upon Donald Trump a St Brigid’s Cross, acknowledged as a symbol of peace, during his short courtesy visit.
Additionally, he received a compilation of poems that featured the renowned Michael Longley sonnet, Ceasefire.
Catherine Connolly vs Trump: 5 things to know
Given that Connolly had been a vocal critic of Trump prior to assuming her position, the selection of gifts could be viewed as significant.
The US President's visit to Áras an Uachtaráin was identified as one of the aspects of his two-day trip to Ireland that would likely attract considerable scrutiny.
Connolly, who served as an independent TD prior to her election as president, had earlier characterized Trump as "volatile" and "bully," and expressed disapproval of his conduct in the Middle East.
In response, Trump erroneously addressed Connolly as “he” when questioned about her critical remarks regarding him in connection with the US-Israeli conflict with Iran during an Oval Office meeting on St. Patrick's Day this year.
Given the circumstances, the meeting between the two presidents on Saturday morning was anticipated to be her most significant diplomatic challenge since taking office.
In the end, the event, which was rich in ceremony, concluded without any major issues.
Also Read: Why didn't Melania Trump join POTUS and family for Ireland trip? Donald Trump says ‘Maybe I’m not that…’
Trump's meeting with Connolly
- Trump's significant motorcade passed through Phoenix Park shortly after 9 a.m. He stepped out of his vehicle to greet Connolly with a handshake, and the two shared smiles while momentarily posing for pictures.
- Trump subsequently reviewed a guard of honour, after which Connolly presented him to a group of Irish dignitaries, which included Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly and the Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Rossa Mulcahy.
- Following this, Trump introduced Connolly to his own delegation, which comprised his son Donald Jr. and several of his grandchildren.
- The two presidents were subsequently guided to the state drawing room in the Aras for a courtesy visit, which extended for just over 15 minutes.
- The gifts offered to the visiting delegation comprised the St Brigid’s Cross, crafted from rushes, along with a compilation of the collected poems of Michael Longley, which includes his sonnet Ceasefire, as per The SUN.
Longley’s Ceasefire has emerged as one of the quintessential poems that encapsulate the essence of forgiveness.
Another specific gift, this time associated with immigration, was the selection of Navigatio Sancti Brendani – The Voyage of St Brendan.
This Latin narrative recounts the journey of a sixth-century monk from Kerry who embarked on a seven-year voyage across the Atlantic in search of the Promised Land of the Saints.
The Aras remarked that it “originates from a time when the Irish were a nation of emigration.”
However, during his address at the residence of the US Ambassador, Trump described President Connolly as “terrific”.
“We talked about a lot of different things. We talked about the greatness of the people."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More