Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 24

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

Dear Libran sign, you are known to be super cooperative and social with the group of people around you and you also don’t hesitate to speak your heart out directly in the public. Though, you are also diplomatic and know how to deal with a challenging situation equally well, you still like to stay straight forward and direct in your approach in most of the times. However, you might get to bring in use your convincing and manipulation strategies to the front today as you may have to face a tricky situation today. Don’t fall for panic and use your intellect to get of the problem and you may succeed. You can also get to travel work related in the morning time. It is best advised if you plan your day and its activities well in advance to have a smooth sailing day, both in personal and professional life.

Libra Finance Today

The finance horoscope for the Libra sign is showing moderate results for the efforts put in. therefore, it is best recommended that you must stay confined with the old rule and don’t get engaged in making new changes today.

Libra Family Today

You can an old friend visiting you after a long time and this can bring back the memories of your childhood together. Your children may stay the center of attraction for today. maintain a happy go lucky vibe.

Libra Career Today

You may get busy in fulfilling your pending tasks in office today. If you have applied for a new job, you may get the offer today. Don’t switch to a new career stream and stay truthful to your responsibilities.

Libra Health Today

You may experience some trouble in your liver and gut today and it is best if you stay hydrated all through the day and indulge in only home cooked fresh meals. Exercise is also very important.

Libra Love Life Today

It would be best if you think and concentrate on improving your behavior rather than being complaining of your lover’s behavior. Few changes can take the relationship to the right direction.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026