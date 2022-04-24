Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 24

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

My dear Taurus born, you are so much involved and engrossed in the whims and fancies that you almost get distracted from the main track. But having said so, we also know that you are highly reliable and genuine being who is also interested in the wellbeing of one and all. You have a strong taste to connect and adore the finer beauty and luxury in life. and today, make merry as you may get a lavish gift or surprise planned by your loved ones or else you may go out at a high-end location to enjoy a good diner with the company of your friends and family.

Taurus Finance Today

There is a good chance of your share market stocks getting increased with a good profit rate. Don’t involve in any kind of mortgage and keep yourself restricted with your budget for the day.

Taurus Family Today

You are going to enjoy a good and sound livelihood with the warm company of your family members. You may also feel some inclination in realizing your passion and therefore you can get involved in some music and art activities.

Taurus Career Today

The occupation and career horoscope for the Taurus sign as per the stars and planets position in the chart is predicted very well for today. You shall make good progress and success will be yours ultimately.

Taurus Health Today

There can be a feeling of lethargy and weakness in your body and it may be because of the over exertion and stress that you have been taking from a long time. Take some rest and get a good sleep for complete rejuvenation.

Taurus Love Life Today

Don’t feel resentment in your heart and instead opt for reverence in your relationship. You can expect a good surprise in the form of a luxury trip or a lavish diner sponsored by your partner or lover.



Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

