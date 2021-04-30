Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 30

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

This is a good day for projecting a personal request to a senior. Your grumpiness threatens to spoil the domestic environment today, so maintain an upbeat mood. Chances of enjoying a vacation look strong. A property that you have paid for may finally be handed over to you. Excellent performance on the academic may come as a big relief for those getting the heebie-jeebies.

Making fitness your priority now will balance you immensely on the health front. Good money management will help stretch your money and save some too.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is foreseen today.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Subordinates can cause unnecessary problems for you at work. You will find the family supportive of your ideas. Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. Good news on the property front can be expected. Someone may need your support, so be at hand. Some of you may make a few changes in your lifestyle just to retain good health. Increasing your wealth may be on your mind and may encourage you to double your efforts.

Love Focus: A great time is foreseen for those in love, so plan an outing together.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Some rearrangements may be carried out on the home front may, just to bring in a change. A chance to travel to meet someone close can come your way today. Don’t take up a property issue today. Some positive developments on the academic front will keep you in an upbeat mood. Health remains fine by not indulging in excesses. Those planning to buy a major item would do well to work out their monthly budget and then decide. Your diligence and hard work on the professional front is likely to pay.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship is likely to get marital sanctity for some, so let the wedding bells toll!

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

This is an excellent time for getting something done on the home front contemplated for long. Fun time is foreseen in a journey with near and dear ones. Decision regarding a property may be taken in your favor. Some of you are likely to do well academically. Good health keeps you fit and energetic today. Excellent returns from a financial initiative can be expected. Your lack of initiative may let slip some good opportunities, so remain alert.

Love Focus: Today, love and care are likely to be bestowed upon you by your near and dear ones.

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Meeting members of the extended family is possible in a social gathering. Thorough preparations are a must for those travelling long distance. Returns from property will be as per your expectations. Day appears exciting and will give you a chance to meet people you had not met lately. Neglecting health due to busy schedule is possible for some. A financial irregularity threatens to rope you in, but you will come out unscathed. Regular practice will pay rich dividends for some in a professional competition.

Love Focus: Something said by lover can hurt you.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

An enjoyable time can be expected by those proceeding to a holiday destination. A chance of acquiring property appears bright for those looking for one. Your demeanor is likely to impress someone on the social front.

You will find time to focus on your fitness. An outstanding payment expected by some will be received. A good break is expected on professional front for some. A family situation warrants your attention and needs to be tackled in an exemplary manner.

Love Focus: Suspicions on the romantic front threaten to poison your mind. Maintain your cool.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

You will be able to cover your mistake at work without anyone getting to know! Planning a trip with someone, rather than travelling alone, will be a correct decision. Luck favors some on the academic front. Make health your priority. Be judicious in spending money and steer clear of buying things that are not of immediate use. The day looks favorable for venturing into something new on the professional front.

Love Focus: Attracting someone from the opposite camp is possible on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Spouse seems quite understanding and may do your bidding most willingly. You are about to enjoy a vacation that you had been planning for long. Prospects of owning a house or a flat look bright. Health remains good, as you start making some efforts in that direction. Someone may surprise you by returning your loaned amount much before expectation. You will see a pet project to completion on the professional front.

Love Focus: Some of you may need to bring the fun element back into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Shifting into new premises is destined and may even prove lucky. If you are fond of adventure, expect to go on a trekking expedition soon. Possession of a property is possible. A new venture will begin to look most promising. You are likely to adopt ways to bring yourself in shape. Your financial condition is set to improve, as past investments mature. You are likely to be ticked off by a superior for no fault of yours.

Love Focus: You will need to make love grow in your relationship, since nothing happens automatically in romance.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

An enjoyable outing with friends or relations cannot be ruled out for some. An official trip may need to be rescheduled to accommodate some additional tasks. An old property being sold is likely to bring you into big money. Your initiative on the social front is likely to bring you into the limelight.

Health remains good through your own efforts. Your expenditure will be much more than what you manage to earn, so keep a close tab on your spending. Getting introduced to someone important in your professional sphere is possible.

Love Focus: You love socializing and the day promises oodles of it! Take it as an opportunity to find love.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may plan to initiate some changes at home, but keep an eye on expenses as you may end up overspending. Gains are foreseen in a property deal. Your helping hand on the social front will be much appreciated. Excellent health is ensured just by keeping a tab on what you eat. You remain financially sound, but this is no reason to splurge. A favor done to someone in your professional capacity is likely to be returned.

Love Focus: Romance promises much happiness today.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You will find parents supportive in whatever you want to pursue. A property is likely to come in your name. Those looking for peace and quiet may have to make efforts to make the domestic environment tranquil. Health remains good. Wisdom in spending and keeping your focus on minimising expenses will keep you in a financially healthy state. An important work can be initiated which is set to brighten future prospects.

Love Focus: Chances of getting engaged or married seem ripe for those looking for life partners.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter