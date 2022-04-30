Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 30, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

The moment is ripe to multiply your assets. Important inputs in an important project will be forthcoming. It is best to avoid excesses to maintain good health. Getting invited to a family do with lover will provide positive indications of acceptance. A journey to a distant place is possible. You will manage to impress all and may become an idol to many! Read More

Love Focus: There is a possibility of getting cold shouldered by someone you love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Coffee

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

The moment is ripe to multiply your assets. Those in uniform may expect a spot of leave. Health remains satisfactory through your efforts. Family support may not be forthcoming in a new venture that you are planning. You need outside help on the academic front, so go for it. Someone is likely to do you a good turn as a reciprocation of what you have done for him or her. Read More

Love Focus: You will take your relationship to the next level.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A family member or friend is likely to accompany you for an important task. Ill health poses no problems for those pursuing their passion. Money given for safe custody will be in safe hands. You are likely to experience a challenging time at work, as extra workload comes to you. Someone may use you for his or her own selfish ends. Read More

Love Focus: Your charm and confidence will be enough for lover to shed reluctance in going out with you!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You will have the funds for buying something you wanted for long. On the fitness front, your efforts of coming back in shape succeed. Not the best time to raise a personal issue with the higher ups. Expect an eventful journey. Don’t take things easy on the academic front. You are likely to make people go out of their ways to cater for you. Read More

Love Focus: You will find care and concern bestowed upon you by partner simply overwhelming.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Spending all your pocket money on friends or sweethearts may put you in a spot. Something initiated by you at work will be subscribed in full measure by higher ups. Your condition may show signs of abating on the health front. A casual acquaintance shows all signs of becoming a pest if given slight bit of lift. You will need to plan well on the academic front to succeed. Read More

Love Focus: Luck favours you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may find some new earning avenues opening up. Those in the teaching profession will get a chance to earn something extra on the side. Your busy schedule will keep you on your toes, but keep you fit! Today visitors may be thronging your home and you are likely to revel in their company. It is time to tighten your belt on the academic front. Read More

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may take comfort in the fact that someone is waiting for them in the wings.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Advice of a good financial advisor will help recover dues that you had written off. Partner will prove a big support in helping your efforts on the professional front. Improvement in health of those ailing will be slow, but steady. A string of visitors will brighten up the domestic front. Those in important positions will hold sway over all the important decisions. Read More

Love Focus: Today, love seekers are likely to draw a blank.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Off White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

An ailing elder will manage to make slow but steady recovery. Professionals are likely to come across some profit-making opportunities. Support of your near and dear ones will help you achieve the impossible. Don’t leave anything to chance on the academic front. You will get the green signal that you are waiting for. You are likely to make the most of a lucky break that comes your way. Read More

Love Focus: Those in love can expect an expensive item or a piece of jewellery from partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those in the fashion industry or accessory business are likely to start something new. Your health initiative will prove beneficial. Your present earning will not be able to fulfil all your desires. Family life runs smoothly and may become a source of immense joy and satisfaction. You will have to put in your best to achieve your dreams. Read More

Love Focus: Those romantically linked can expect a passion-filled day!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Keeping close tabs on the expenditure will help you in saving for the essentials. Excellent earning opportunities for bulk traders are foreseen. Carelessness in health may cost you dear. You are likely to back out of a commitment because of the circumstances beyond your control. A social commitment will need to be discharged at the earliest. Read More

Love Focus: Today, partner may want emotional support and a sympathetic ear.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Indigo

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is the best time to invest and you will find some good schemes too. Those in transferable jobs will manage a choice posting. Guidance from experts for coming back in shape will be most welcome. For homemakers, daily dull and drab routine may seem like a heavy burden. Manage your time well on the academic front. Your favourite hobby will keep you totally occupied today. Read More

Love Focus: Spouse will be most considerate and may even do something special for you.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Funding someone’s aspirations may be on the top of your mind. Put in extra time so as not to cut a sorry figure. You take steps for restoring perfect health. A family outing is likely to be planned. Be thorough on the academic front to perform well. Mending fences with a neighbour is on the cards. Read More

Love Focus: A positive reply received in regard to a marriage proposal will raise your spirits.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

