All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 6, 2023 (Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your ideas and suggestions will be implemented on the professional front. A family youngster can become a source of tension for some. Some of you may have to undertake a journey on a short notice. Don’t trust anyone in a property matter. You will be appreciated for making things exciting on the social front. Good health and positivity are yours for the asking on the fitness front. Read the fine print in a financial negotiation, as chances of getting a raw deal cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Lover may have a surprise in store for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Earning is set to enhance as you make special efforts to reach out for more profits. Someone may try to dominate you enough on the work front to make life stressful. Homemakers are likely to be at their impressive best. A chance to set out on an exciting trip can come to some. A property you had booked may finally be handed over to you. Good health is certain for those who are working for it.

Love Focus: You will go along with lover just to make him or her feel nice.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You will find the going good and professionally satisfying today at work. Some amicable solution is certain to be found for those involved in a family dispute. Accompanying someone on a journey is foreseen and promises much pleasure. You can get serious for buying a property that suits your requirements and may even pay for it in advance. Health remains satisfactory through diet control and exercising. Financially, you will hold your own and maintain stability.

Love Focus: Some of you may feel a bit frustrated on the romantic front, as things don’t move your way.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You will need to impose strict discipline in spending to keep your financial situation healthy. You will need to step up physical activity to retain good health. Those nearing the deadline for a project at work may get an extension. Domestic front is a happy place to be in today as you get to meet many exciting people. Much fun is in store for those travelling on a vacation. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property. Someone is likely to upset you and put you off mood today.

Love Focus: An expensive gift is in the offing for those in love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will be able to take good care of your health. Good earning is foreseen for businesspersons and retail outlet owners. A professional advice will help in choosing the right course of action in business. Be careful on the road. Expect the day to get brightened by the arrival of a friend or relative. Some homemakers are likely to earn appreciation for their aesthetic sense. Those expecting possession of a property paid for may face delay.

Love Focus: A thrilling time is foreseen on the romantic front for those in love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You will have to think up some more ways of earning, if you want to become financially stable. Your consistency will help you in creating a niche for yourself on the professional front. This is the day when you will need to keep aside some time to sort out a family matter. Someone is likely to tag along with you on a journey, but will make it enjoyable. Progress on the academic front remains most satisfactory. Something new started on the fitness front is likely to keep you fit and energetic.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is indicated with lover today on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Something new may be started on the health front, just to come back in shape. Plans to enhance wealth will succeed and increase your financial strength. Pending issues at work will need to be tackled on an urgent basis. Family is likely to be in full focus and planning something exciting together is quite possible. Stars don't appear favourable on the travel front. A property is likely to come into your name soon. You are likely to catch up on the gossip by participating in a gathering or an event.

Love Focus: Your go-getting attitude is likely to impress someone from the opposite camp and win you brownie points.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Don’t push your luck too far, as far as health is concerned. A financial venture may get you totally involved. At work, you are set to give a good account of yourself and complete all given tasks to the satisfaction of superiors. A situation cropping up on the family front will need to be tackled with tact. Those new to driving may need to remain extra vigilant today. Acquiring a piece of property is a forgone conclusion for some. Making new acquaintances and expanding friends' circle is indicated.

Love Focus: You may not find anyone worthy of romance!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Choosing better alternatives on the health front are likely to make you feel good. An additional income that you are banking on may take some more time to get generated. Differences with a co-worker threaten to spoil the work environment. A family outing is in the pipeline and promises much joy and happiness. An out-of-town journey may soon find you zooming on the highway! You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a property of your dreams. You can get involved in something important on the social front.

Love Focus: It will be important to find time to rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Adhering to your daily routine will keep you active and benefit health. Funds saved for something specific may have to be spent on something else. Your way with words is likely to convince all those opposed to your ideas on the work front. Someone's support on the family front will prove most reassuring. A pilgrimage may be planned by some. Chances of acquiring property look bright for some.

Love Focus: Lover may complain of being taken for granted, so show more love and tenderness.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)



Making the financial position strong may not be as easy as you may assume. Monotony of daily workout may get to you, but don't choose to quit. You will need to hold your horses on a project at work, as some changes are expected. Some family issues may need to be resolved urgently, before they get out of hand. You may get the opportunity of travelling with someone. Things are slated to turn for the better for you on the social front.

Love Focus: Romantic ideas that you have been getting of late will have to wait!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Good financial management is set to make you monetarily stable. You are likely to divert your full focus on health, just to regain total fitness. You may have to put in efforts to qualify something essential for your profession. Setting up a new house or buying something new for the house is indicated. Delays may mar a journey undertaken by you. Investing in property is a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: A perfect evening out with lover is foreseen and will do much to cement your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Saffron

