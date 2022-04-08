Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 8, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Availing a wise investment opportunity is likely to give good returns in the near future. Things begin to turn favourable on the professional front. Old ailments become a thing of the past for some. Relations may flock to your place and brighten up your day. Going out with friends is indicated and will be a lot of fun. Property issue gets resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a good time with lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Additional perks come your way on the professional front. You are likely to become health conscious. A discussion regarding money matters will prove most beneficial. Enjoying togetherness with family cannot be ruled out for some. Someone may delight you by inviting you on a trip. Your performance is likely to improve on the academic front.

Love Focus: You can feel a bit frustrated on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A family function may find you in your element. An exciting trip may beckon some. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go ahead. A raise in salary is foreseen and will help you realise your dreams. A new health fad can be taken up by some that is certain to give positive results. Disappoints are galore on the work front.

Love Focus: Wedding bells can toll for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Financial front remains most satisfactory. Businesspersons will be able to achieve much today. Remain positive to remain healthy. A helping hand will be forthcoming on the family front. Travelling with friends will be fun. Team under your guidance is likely to do well in a competition. You may be given the go ahead for venturing into something new.

Love Focus: Love life can suffer due to lack of time.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Your impulse buying is likely to waste a substantial amount. An ailment that has been troubling you for long is about to disappear. You will get a free hand to exercise your authority on the professional front. Family life remains most enjoyable. Enjoying a trip with your near and dear ones is indicated and will be lots of fun. Good preparation will see you sail through a tough competition on the academic front.

Love Focus: A current relationship promises a great time.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Wealth comes to you in the form of a gift or legacy. You may appreciate a decision taken by higher ups at work that directly affects you. There is a good chance of reaping the benefits of a changed diet. Support of the family will help you in accomplishing your dream. Losing your way in a new place is possible. You may begin to work towards mending fences in a property dispute.

Love Focus: Meeting lover after a long time will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A profitable deal is likely to be signed. Your performance at work is likely to be praised. Neglect on the health front can prove expensive for you. Turning a new leaf will help bring loved ones nearer. Someone may go out of his or her way to help you out. Help on the academic front is forthcoming. Networking is likely to get you places on the social front.

Love Focus: Your sitting at home may not be welcomed by spouse.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Gut feeling and guesswork is likely to do wonders in money matters for some. Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen undertaken by you. Situation for those waiting for a job call is likely to turn promising. Travelling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. Finding a suitable accommodation on rent that fits your pocket is certain.

Love Focus: Someone can express romantic feelings for you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good earning opportunities will be near enough for you to seize them. Something planned meticulously is likely to take off smoothly on the professional front. Starting a workout regimen is indicated and promises good health. Not seeing eye to eye with a parent or family elder is possible. Stars look bright for an overseas journey. A home loan is likely to be repaid finally and a new house possessed.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations will soon be realised in a party or a get-together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Good budgeting will find you overcome a cash crunch without any worries. Efforts of those trying to work up the corporate ladder are likely to get a boost. Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to do wonders for you. Remaining surrounded by your near and dear ones will be therapeutic. Your efforts on the home front will be lauded by all.

Love Focus: Those seeking love can feel desperate.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You manage to stabilise expenses and bring yourself into the saving mode. Some of you may get a step closer to coming back in shape. At work, you are likely to take too much on your head and not be able to justice to any. Lonely hearts get lucky by casting their net wider! An enjoyable day is indicated in the company of like-minded people.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts get lucky by casting their net wider!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those trying to raise loans from various sources will succeed. Freelancers are likely to strike it rich and bag a lucrative project. You will keep good health by not succumbing to culinary temptations. Someone in the family may volunteer to share your workload. Making plans for a vacation with someone close is possible and will be lots of fun.

Love Focus: Your splendid suggestion is likely to be lapped up by lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

