Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 8

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

As a Libra born person, scaling all things, situations and people around you to find a perfect balance is what best describes as your innate quality. You like to keep a fair and justice prone approach to all big and small matters in life. You are compassionate for your dreams and work your hard best to achieve them in a short span of time. You can also make friends in no big time and that is what makes you a highly social person. People often come to you to seek some real and practical guidance and advice in some challenges of life. But today it can go opposite. Today it may happen that you have to seek some inspiration and experience from an elderly person around you, it could be in family or office. Travel is also possible in the noon time of the day.

Libra Finance Today

Your choicest selections in choosing your investment areas are going to stay stable and you can make good money in form of some commission or interest on loans.

Libra Family Today

Your family can stay away from you today as they might go on some family trip or function to an outstation city. It is advised to stay connected with calls and ask about their trip to spend time together virtually.

Libra Career Today

Your boss might be on some official leave today and you may feel the work pressure to be light and smooth for the day. All in all, a relaxed office day is predicted for you.

Libra Health Today

Because of your work commitments and other priorities in life, you may not be able to give the due time and attention to your health concerns which can start to show effects today. plan out a fitness routine and follow it.

Libra Love Life Today

Don’t get over possessive and jealous for your partner and spouse getting close to someone else. Understand their freedom and give them some space. Don’t worry they will stay loyal.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

