Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 8

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

If you are a Scorpio born person, at certain times, you become so secretive and mysterious that it becomes hard or even impossible for others to predict your next move. However, you are a genuine and caring soul and when you love someone you do it with all your heart and commitment. You also make honest and loyal individual who stay faithful to their partners and lovers till the last moment. But today you must understand that the world doesn’t work as you think and wish it to be. People can have their own choices and this should be okay for you today. don’t get yourself involved in some unnecessary discussion in order to avoid an argument. Protect your energy and don’t spend time with negative people.

Scorpio Finance Today

If you have been long planning for an international business deal, today can be your lucky and you might crack it. Also, new avenues for income generation are also foreseen in your financial aspect.

Scorpio Family Today

Your family is your true power and you shall not reveal it to others upfront today. Stay undercover and keep yourself away from every negative element in and around your surroundings.

Scorpio Career Today

Your boss may come to you with an additional responsibility but don’t worry it is just for today and you will finish it with much ease and comfort. For the same, expect appreciation from your co workers.

Scorpio Health Today

Don’t believe that you are a super human and can take the entire load without getting refreshed. It is time to give you some pampering sessions and indulge in self care routine.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your partner or spouse may get this feeling of you getting in their space of freedom and life. They may seek some space and you shall give it to them for the sake of maintaining a healthy and committed relationship in the future.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026