Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 10

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Generating enthusiasm amongst the family members will be important, before taking up a new initiative. Overseas travel may be on your mind for something important. A property issue can become bitter if you are not careful.

Desire to come back in shape may motivate you to take up an exercise regimen seriously. Don’t waste your hard earned money on branded items. Learning the ropes in a new job will be fun.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 16,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Spending quality time with family is indicated for some. An exciting evening out is on the cards and will prove immensely enjoyable. Time to get serious about a property-related issue. You are likely to follow a healthy lifestyle and enjoy a fit and energetic existence. Your attempts to boost income may get partial success. You can take more time than is necessary in completing a task at work.

Love Focus: It will be important to be sensitive to the feelings of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Impulse buying is likely to affect your financial health adversely, so desist. Excellent opportunities are foreseen on the professional front. A recent development on the social front can get your mind at ease. A family youngster is likely to do you proud by his or her achievements. If you have some property in mind, it is best to finalize the deal now. Not being regular in daily exercise routine may become an impediment in remaining shipshape.

Love Focus: Lack of confidence may mar your chances on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A competitive situation at work will egg you on to give your best. Efforts will be needed to make domestic environment peaceful. A journey to a distant place can get you all excited. It is best not to rake old issues involving property. Someone’s suggestion on the social front may prove a boon for the eligible in the marriage market. Joining a group of health-conscious people will prove immensely beneficial for your health. Those expecting quick returns on the financial front may feel disappointed.

Love Focus: Chance of getting romantically linked to the one you secretly admire is possible.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

On the domestic front, you succeed in infusing positivity to make everyone feel at peace. Getting invited for a leisure trip is possible and will be lots of fun. It will be a good idea to delay a purchase and look for better bargains.

Your initiative on the health front is likely to give good returns. A good financial move will prove profitable. You may be kept busy the whole day on the professional front without any tangible outcome

Love Focus: A few romantic possibilities appear on the horizon, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Something worrying you at work is likely to be sorted out and will feel like a weight off your chest. You will manage to convince a friend or a family member about your ideas and get their assistance. A long trip by vehicle can prove boring. A sale of property may get good response. Total fitness is likely to come within reach for those who have chosen to shake a leg. Financially, you will feel much more secure now, than before.

Love Focus: Romantic front looks promising, as enjoying a special evening with lover is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Organizing a family outing is on the cards and promises lots of fun. Setting out on a planned vacation is on the cards and will take you to some exotic places. Acquiring new property is on the cards. Shedding the excess weight appears to be topping your list today. Something connected to real estate will prove a profitable venture. No help may be forthcoming in completing an important assignment at work, so don’t waste time seeking it.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavors get positive results!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Home front seems most inviting for rest and relaxation. A lot of travelling is foreseen. Don’t take any decisive step regarding a property, as it can prove unfavourable. You will feel immensely proud at the success of someone close.

Not breaking your daily routine will help you in retaining good health. Good bargaining skills will enable you to save substantially. You continue to perform well on the professional front and manage to take a step nearer to becoming indispensable for the organization.

Love Focus: Wedding bells can soon toll for some.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Focus and determination can find you making changes on the domestic front that you had been contemplating. A place never seen before may be visited, as you get the go ahead for a vacation. It is a good day to handle property matters. Change of option is indicated on the academic front for some.

An old ailment disappears, as you step on the path to perfect health. An excellent day is foreseen for financial deals and monetary transactions. Superiors at work are likely to hold you in high esteem for something you have achieved.

Love Focus: Ego clash with lover is likely and threatens to turn the relationship sour.

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6. 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your support and help can make a family youngster excel academically. Avoid travel fatigue by limiting travel. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. Good health is assured through own efforts. You are likely to earn well and be able to spend on a luxury item. A complicated issue at work can keep you engaged, but you will be able to find a solution for it.

Love Focus: Love beckons and is likely to give immense joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Your plans for a family gathering may not materialize, due to the non-availability of others. Limit travel by your vehicle to save money.

Improvement in health is indicated for those feeling under the weather. Financially, the stars look bright, so expect money from an unexpected source. Hard work is foreseen in a current project at work.

Love Focus: Love seems to be in the air.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

An excellent opportunity to visit someone abroad may materialize. A property hassle may be decided in your favour. Those looking for a job can expect a good break. Those into meditation and yoga can expect complete rejuvenation. Promising investment opportunities come your way on the financial front. Some of you will need a helping hand at work, so don’t hesitate to ask.

Love Focus: An exclusive dinner out with lover is possible.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter