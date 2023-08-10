All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 10, 2023(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

At work, you may be made to do something additional that is not in your charter of duties. Financially, you will remain on a strong wicket. Plans for a facelift of the house may be put into effect by some. Peace and quiet on the home front will help you unwind. You play your cards well on the social front to boost your image. Read Aries Horoscope Today, August 10, 2023

Love Focus: Workplace romance promises to take an exciting turn.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A business venture will be put on the tracks. A journey undertaken today will be comfortable and without delays. Those in marketing and sales will find the day positive. You are likely to earn well. Good dietary control will find you fit and energetic. You are likely to enjoy an outing with family today. Pending issues on the domestic front will get completed without any difficulty. You will be able to retain your focus on the academic front. Read Taurus Horoscope Today, August 10, 2023

Love Focus: Chances of winning the heart of the one you love look bright.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

You will need to pursue something important in all earnest to get a favorable outcome. Some of you may get busy in arranging the marriage of an eligible member of the family. Stretching you budget threatens to put your financial front in dire straits. Excesses may have an adverse effect on your health. Those craving a break from routine may get a chance to enjoy a vacation. Read Gemini Horoscope Today, August 10, 2023

Love Focus: Your success in impressing lover will get you all excited and prompt you to plan things ahead.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Your initiative may get you the expected benefit. Those travelling on a long journey must make all preparation before starting off. Some of you can undergo difficulties in finding a good match for an eligible family member. Fitness classes alone will not be of much use, so focus on dietary control too. Homemakers can feel frustrated if change of scene doesn’t happen fast! Read Cancer Horoscope Today, August 10, 2023

Love Focus: Lovers will manage to meet and enjoy themselves.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Beige

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Someone’s support is likely to strengthen your confidence in yourself. Your gut feeling about a financial issue is likely to hit the bull’s eye. Someone may make the journey short by entertaining you en route. You feel at the top of the world where health is concerned. Those facing a deadline will be able to submit their work before time. An exciting incident is likely to be etched in your memory and give you endless pleasure. Read Leo Horoscope Today, August 10, 2023

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to do something that can make you suspicious.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

An excellent day for doctors, engineers and other professionals is foreseen. Avoid being careless on the monetary front. Your style of working will come in for praise by higher ups. You will derive immense happiness in the company of family elders today. You are likely to travel on invitation to a seminar or conference and it can even be overseas. Acquiring property is on the cards for some. Spirituality will keep you calm. Read Virgo Horoscope Today, August 10, 2023

Love Focus: Winning the affections of the one you secretly love can become the biggest achievement of the day!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You will need to improve by learning from your mistakes on the academic front. A superior may give you a second chance for a project that you had previously mishandled. Rising expenses may get you into conserving mode on the financial front. A child or younger sibling will make you proud. Travelling is likely to bring good results. Getting a lucrative offer on property is possible. You will succeed in making your presence felt on the social front. Read Libra Horoscope Today, August 10, 2023

Love Focus: Spending time with lover can put some on cloud nine.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You may need to remind someone a favor. Regular workouts will help in achieving the figure and physique that you are after. Problems on the financial front are set to abate. A new business is likely to turn profitable soon. Someone important coming to stay with you may get you into a tizzy. A good break can be expected by those facing a competitive situation. Read Scorpio Horoscope Today, August 10, 2023

Love Focus: Newlyweds can expect blissful togetherness today!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Some builders may start thinking in terms of a township soon. This is a great day to spend with your near and dear ones. Organizing a picnic or a sightseeing trip cannot be ruled out. Good growth prospects are foreseen for those newly employed. Many more avenues for earning may open up for you on the financial front. Those seeking leave for a vacation will find the going smooth. Time and money will be well utilized in achieving what you have set out for. Read Sagittarius Horoscope Today, August 10, 2023

Love Focus: A favourable day for an outing with the one you love is foreseen.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Brown

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Those looking for a suitable job may not find themselves in a bargaining position. You may have to watch your step on the academic front. Tranquility and positivity may elude you at home. Financially, you are likely to find yourself more secure than ever, but avoid splurging. You will continue to enjoy good health through your own efforts. Your wit and charm are likely to impress all those around you on the social front. Read Cancer Horoscope Today, August 10, 2023

Love Focus: Someone who had charmed you previously on the romantic front may take the next step.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Professional stars burn bright as you make your mark in your field of expertise. Good anticipation of the market is likely to bring huge gains for those playing the stocks. Those feeling under the weather will show marked improvement. You will remain popular with your friends. You enjoy marital bliss, as family life turns immensely fulfilling. Read Aquarius Horoscope Today, August 10, 2023

Love Focus: Love life promises much fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Positive thoughts will make the day positive for you. Following a family tradition will help strengthen familial ties. Some of you may get motivated to achieve perfect health. You will hold your own in the competitive environment of the workplace. Family will be supportive, especially for those following a hectic schedule. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. Read Pisces Horoscope Today, August 10, 2023

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated, so enjoy!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

