Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 15

Forecast for 15th Aug 2021

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

Something new started may go as smoothly as you had anticipated. Difficulties faced on the academic front may not get resolved easily. Don't take any tensions regarding property. A family youngster may challenge your authority and get you all upset. You may feel that people close to you are keeping you at a distance. Going out of your way to cater to someone at work may not be on your mind and it will show.

Love Focus: If love is what you seek, it is nearer than you think, so keep your eyes peeled!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

There is much sense in what a family elder has to say about your present situation, so pay heed before it is too late. There may be some pressure for performance on the academic front. Good time management may become your strong point in a competitive situation. Newlyweds are likely to find bliss in togetherness. You may help someone at work by taking a part of the workload on your shoulders.

Love Focus: A gift from beloved is on the cards and is likely to make your day.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

Improvement in health is indicated for those feeling under the weather. You may find spouse in a foul mood, so give space and steer clear. Resources to complete an assignment or project on the academic front will become available. You may look for good investment options as money comes to you. You may have to mediate between two groups not seeing eye-to-eye on the professional front.

Love Focus: Positive indications from someone may make your heart aglow on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

Last moment studying may not be good enough for acing a competition. A government official may make you run around in circles, but you will be able to achieve what you have set out for. This is a good time to invest in property for best returns. Preparation for an auspicious event or occasion may be in full swing. Keep a low profile on the work front, if you want to go home early today.

Love Focus: A surprise awaits you on the romantic front and will be most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

You will have to be more aggressive on the academic front, so as not to miss out on anything. Financial security is assured, but some unexpected expenditure cannot be ruled out. You may get talked into joining a gym or adopting a fitness routine. You may not see eye to eye with people around you, but will be compelled to repose faith in them for your personal wellbeing. Networking is your answer to seeking better professional opportunities.

Love Focus: Someone may express love for you, but it will be conditional.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

You are likely to become health conscious. Good financial management is likely to benefit. A newly acquired property is likely to give good returns. Someone on the family front has great expectations from you, so don’t let him or her down. You can be made responsible for something at work that you dislike. A negotiation is showing all signs of translating into good business. Help on the academic front is forthcoming.

Love Focus: Chances brighten for a budding romance to blossom.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

On the academic front, things begin to turn favourable. Your conscious efforts will result in evolving a workable solution for a complex work-related problem. Financial worries are set to disappear, as money flows in. This appears to be a socially hectic day. You will enjoy walking down the memory lane with someone you have not met in years. Someone is likely to go out of his or her way to help you out on the professional front.

Love Focus: Spending a romantic evening with the one you love cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Enjoying the company of friends cannot be ruled out today. Those who love socialising can count on a fun evening. Guests are likely to visit unannounced. Someone’s help in a written assignment on the academic front will be most timely. Keeping your ears to the ground to know what is happening around you. A business venture shows all signs of success. Getting a good offer on the academic front is likely, but will require efforts.

Love Focus: Today something new is likely to be revealed about the one you love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

Academic excellence is likely to get you on the forefront in the job market. Delay is foreseen in a journey, so keep adequate buffer time before setting out. Stars seem bright to take a matter to the next level. Your handling of some complex issues at work will be lauded by one and all. A workplace project will be seen to completion by your subordinates.

Love Focus: Expressing your inner feelings is likely to create a special bond with lover.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

Meeting your near and dear ones is on the cards, but you may not be able to spend much time with them. Delay is foreseen in reaching your destination. It will be important to clarify your mind regarding issues confusing you on the academic front. Spirituality may fascinate you. Retailers may think on the lines of opening some new showrooms. You can be especially invited for inaugurating or attending some important function.

Love Focus: Stars ruling your love life are on the ascendant; make sure you use your time well.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

Coming back in shape will not be as difficult as it had initially seemed. Travel only if you have to. Excellent performance on the academic front is likely to take you places. Chances of getting emotionally blackmailed by someone cannot be ruled out. A monetary gift from someone close is likely for some. Your advice on a professional matter will come in handy.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to make the most of it with lover in tow!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

Your decision to eat homemade food will save you from seasonal ailments. Those indulging in betting or speculation will find money flowing in. An exciting piece of news awaits you on the academic front. Mental tensions need to be kept at bay. Those struggling to find a solution to a workplace problem will succeed. A relative or friend may take an exception to your not attending a wedding or a party on the family front.

Love Focus: You are likely to love every moment of your time you spend with someone you like.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer