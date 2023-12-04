All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 04, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may be compelled to try other alternatives on the professional front. A trip out of town may be on the cards for some. Keeping company of bright sparks will help you immensely on the academic front. Investment opportunities that are coming your way need to be vetted. Yoga and meditation are likely to prove of immense benefit. An irritable family member will need to be handled with soft gloves. Efforts put on the social front will be beneficial.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Love Focus: Lover may appear indifferent, so find out why.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A new situation cropping up at work will need careful handling. Enjoying a ride with someone close cannot be ruled out for some. Homemakers can remain busy in doing up the house today. Some of you may need to cut corners for repaying a loan. You may get in two minds regarding a property. Expected payments are likely to get delayed, but will be received.

Love Focus: You will take steps to strengthen a loving relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

There is a good chance of facing someone’s bad mood today, but you will tackle it. You are likely to travel today and profit from it. Some kind of compensation may be expected on the business front. You are likely to weather a cash crunch by opening other avenues of earning. Increased workload is foreseen on the academic front, but you will manage it well. A family trip may be organised today.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along satisfactorily.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Maroon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Getting sidelined on the social front is possible, if you cut yourself off. You will be totally geared up for a family member who needs your personal attention. A celebration is likely to brighten your day. You are likely to reap the fruits of your hard work on the professional front. Better opportunities come your way as you continue to perform well on the academic front. Worries bogging you down on the financial front are set to disappear.

Love Focus: It will be important to be sensitive to the feelings of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

There is much substance in somebody’s advice, so don’t reject it out of hand. A compromise may be reached with someone not seeing eye to eye with you. You may get the time to resume something important that you have left midway at work. Persuasion may be needed to win over someone in your business circle. You may want things your way on the home front, but this may be resented by others. Health poses no problems.

Love Focus: You may need to take positive steps to bring romance back into your life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Probing the personal lives of others may give you thrills! Improvement in financial situation is foreseen. Good dietary control and a set routine will lead to total fitness. Some academic issues will need to be discussed with mentors on priority, so don’t dilly-dally. An honest appraisal of someone close to your heart is best avoided, lest it may upset him or her. Issues involving property should not be touched today.

Love Focus: Fun evening with beloved is foreseen.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Raising capital for a venture will not pose any difficulties. Your desire to visit someone may make you undertake a journey. Homemakers will enjoy resetting the house. Something said in jest at work may put you at loggerheads with a colleague. Illness may visit you, if you are not careful about the season. Someone on the social front will prove immensely helpful in a personal matter.

Love Focus: You may seek newer ways to attract the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Dark Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Get your facts right, before confronting someone, as you may cut a sorry figure. Guidance of your near and dear ones will prove a great help. Your interest in a current project will impress those who matter. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today. Delegation will be the easiest way out at work today, so go for it! You may remain in a confused state of mind and not know how to tackle an issue that has cropped up on the social front.

Love Focus: Tread carefully on the romantic front, as lover appears off mood.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will remain a pillar of confidence in both professional and domestic spheres. Being a choosy eater will keep you in good shape! Sound planning will find your project moving forward smoothly on the work front. Luck favours you on the academic front. Excellent earning on the side is foreseen for those moonlighting. A celebrity do is likely to provide a golden opportunity for networking and making influential friends.

Love Focus: Lover may be in a romantic mood, so don’t let the opportunity go waste!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color : Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Don’t get influenced by someone’s sweet talk, judge things for yourself. Whatever you have saved up till now will serve you well and contribute towards your comfort. You are likely to become conscious of your figure and take daily exercise routine more seriously. A vacation is likely to prove most enjoyable, but too short! Property owned by you may start giving good returns.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you may bring romance into your life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Keeping superiors updated assumes importance now, so don’t falter on that score. You will have to overcome some issues that threaten to complicate matters at work. A lucrative deal may slip out of your hands if you do not go for it now on the business front. Depleting financial strength will need bolstering up, so explore alternative avenues of earning. Beware of getting shortchanged in a transaction. Take steps to raise your image on the social front.

Love Focus: Getting into a relationship is possible, but do not be too hasty about it.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color : Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Someone’s visit is likely to brighten your day. Excellent results are foretold in something that you have initiated on the professional front. Academic pursuits are likely to bring success and honour. Luck favours you on the financial front. Repaying a loan will not pose much problem. Celebratory mood prevails on the home front. A family youngster is likely to spring a pleasant surprise.

Love Focus: You will be able to enjoy a stable love life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : Peach