All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 08, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

There is a good chance of being invited for a get together. Remaining behind schedule at work may pose problems for you on the professional front. Financially, be prepared to spend more today. Health may have its ups and downs, but on the whole it will remain satisfactory. A journey undertaken may prove tiring. You will need to get over your mean streak and become more sharing.

Love Focus: Perfect understanding with partner promises to boost your love life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color : Maroon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

This is a good opportunity to get an upper hand on the professional front. You will be able to project a positive image of yourself and impress people on the social front. You may need to curb expenses to be on a safe wicket. Some initiative needs to be taken to keep ailments at bay. A lot of footwork is foreseen today for field workers. Outdoor activities promise to give you a time of your life.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruit as you find a perfect mate.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may get choosy where your interests are concerned. Don’t try to convince anyone on anything as you are not likely to sound convincing today! You can take more time than is necessary to complete a task at work. The financial front may see some ups and downs, but your situation will remain stable. Excess in food and drinks may need to be avoided to retain good health. You may remain overly busy due to professional or social commitments.

Love Focus: A blissful existence is in store for the lovers.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may end up catering to someone’s whims and fancies today. On the work front, the day remains favorable as you create a niche for yourself in your field. Going and staying at a friend’s or relative’s place is possible. Nearness to the one you love is likely to give you immense happiness. A guest arriving at home will prove quite entertaining and lighten the domestic atmosphere. This is the right time to invest, as handsome returns are assured.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood will find the day quite fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

There is something you want to get done urgently at work, but may not have the resources. Your professional competence is likely to impress all. Going for an outing with family and friends is foreseen and will be lots of fun. Someone can make you wait endlessly for returning your money. Eating wrong is likely to have negative fallout on your health. Praise from unexpected quarters is likely to make your day and keep you in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: Romance may have to be kept on the backburner as something urgent may come up.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Silver

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may not be in the right frame of mind and little things may irritate you. Someone in the family may refuse to toe your line and upset you. Getting upstaged on the academic front is possible. A property may become a bone of contention with someone near. Lying just to cover your follies at work can be disastrous for your career. Someone competing with you on the social front may have the last laugh.

Love Focus: An exclusive dinner out with lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A piece of good news is likely to elate you. Good guidance at work will help you in achieving your full potential. Opportunities are galore for those working on a commission basis. Handsome profits from the business will keep the coffers brimming. Those feeling under the weather for some time will find their condition improving. You are likely to enjoy meeting some interesting people at a gathering today. Meeting all the commitments on the professional front will not be difficult.

Love Focus: You may find lover at his or her complaining best.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Royal Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Feedback on the work front will be crucial, so don’t ignore it. You are likely to achieve you aim of winning someone over by your gift of the gab on the social front. Progress at work will be satisfactory and allow you to take up additional tasks. Take all financial issues seriously, as any laxity on your part may have unfavorable consequences. Keep up with your exercise programme, if you want to retain your present level of fitness.

Love Focus: Love life is set to improve.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may be in danger of getting sidelined on the social front, if you don’t keep in touch. Don’t wager your money on something you suspect may not give good returns. Additional workload on the professional front may upset your personal plans. A family problem will be successfully overcome. You may spoil your health by remaining irregular in your meals. Journey undertaken by you may prove most boring.

Love Focus: Candlelight dinner with a lover seems to be on the cards.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color : Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to take on more than you can possibly manage, so try delegating. A changed lifestyle will prove beneficial for your health. Learning new skills on the work front will be both exciting and challenging. You will have enough to live comfortably, but not splurge. It is best to respect the decision of a family elder, even if it seems unfair. Those looking for love may make a beginning today! You may consider a health option.

Love Focus: Love and passion can dominate your mind today, so plan on a most happening evening!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You need to be in the know of what is happening on the social front, so keep your ear to the ground. Someone in the family may crib against you and get you into trouble with elders. Things may become a bit hectic on the professional front. Some past dues may materialise now and beef up your bank balance. A long journey may prove boring and tiring. You are likely to focus on planning your career path.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to make the most of this day.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your plans for the day are likely to cruise along smoothly. This is a good time to take up some physical activity if you want to achieve total fitness. A financial bonanza may come your way. Meeting and planning something with friends is on the cards. You may be sought out for something special on the social front. A ride to the countryside will help some unwind.

Love Focus: A regular dose of romance promises to keep you chirpy and rejuvenated.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Yellow