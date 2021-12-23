Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 23

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your planets are in favour of your travel today, so you may plan a business or leisure trip. Your financial condition may remain good today. Today, youngsters may realize their mistakes for their misbehaviour and may apologize in order to wash out their hard feelings. Aries students who have neglected their studies might have to pay the cost. Keep maintaining your healthy diet to get much better someday. You may be able to complete your exercise on time.

Love Focus: Some of you may get approval for their relationships from their family which may ignite their Luck for the day.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

People born under the Taurus sign appreciate sincerity above everything else. Those who want to start a new business have to consider all the aspects before blowing up their savings. Your parents may not be in a good mood today, henceforth you ought to be careful. Amazing! You may be surprised by the excellent scores that you have gained for this trimester. You may be able to exercise for a longer duration of time.

Love Focus: Your stars have promised a happy time with your partner today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis have the blessings of Great Angels that may build walls to keep distance from every evil eye. Do not go for investments and property dealings right at this moment. Be courteous and respectful towards the belief of your dear family members. Professionals may face some delay in getting things done on time. Your health could be in a stable condition today. You are advised to remain cautious though and engage in some form of physical exercise.

Love Focus: Today you may not come up with any kind of arguments with your life partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Today looks like a good day for you Cancerians! A handful of cash may be used in order to fulfil your family's requirements. Members of your family may not interact properly today. Your professional growth shall be ensured. It might be a good time to start your business and slowly invest more, to make it grow. Some of you may get discharged from the hospital ward as there might appear a good improvement.

Love Focus: Some of you may get married to your desired life partner soon.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Today you might implement some new plans for your family business; which might pay you in terms of gains in the near future. Your business may reach the seven skies within a very short period of time. Your father may invest a huge amount in order to support you in your business. You may have to indulge in your work, for double the time and pour dedicated efforts. Very good health lets you enjoy things you have always been longing to do.

Love Focus: Some of their beloved may not be in a good mood today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

The list of star signs that Virgos retain is of incredible self-esteem and intense love for life. Excellent! New projects may attract the fortune to climb up the sky. The friendly and clear conversation may increase the bond of love among all the family members. Professionals need to be careful enough while dealing with their products/Clients. You may have a rejuvenated spirit in you that might boost your mood.

Love Focus: Put on your best attire as the night is going to belong to you and your beloved.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Friendly and Cosy character individuals may connect well with their sparking charm personality makes Librans a special Zodiac sign. Today your financial front may not run so great. Due to your active mind and a good sense of humour, this day is possibly going to be fulfilling on the domestic front. It is a great day to launch into your new business. Some of them who were suffering from mild infections may get well soon.

Love Focus: Some dissatisfaction may seep into your mind, but Libras need not get attracted to the negative sides of your relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Indestructible with a depth of great wisdom describes a Scorpion. This could be a fantastic day in terms of financial matters. Try to enhance mutual communication and trust. It might help you like an ointment to get rid of the pain. It appears as though you have to toil a little harder at your office, to ensure you complete all the pending works. Your fitness and health may reach up to your target.

Love Focus: Those in love may plan something enjoyable together.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A mind of peace, flexibility, independence and wildness makes a complete Sagittarian. You may get a sufficient amount that may fulfil your needs and requirements. Help from you may be expected to lift some of the heavy things while shifting your friend’s home. Students waiting for their results to come may expect good scores. Today you may decide to add nutritional meals to your menu. Try to manage the right timing of your sleep.

Love Focus: Lovers can expect an exciting time.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

The only thing you have to keep in mind is to avoid travelling to distant places in order to ensure the safety of life. Today your customers may appreciate and spread awareness about your store. You may be in a need of someone to push you and motivate you to reach your goals. It is advisable to not take any of the major decisions related to your career today as your stars appeal confusing on this side. If you have been indulging in junk foods rather more than usual in the last few days, it is high time that you take a step back.

Love Focus: The day is best suitable to surprise your partner with a romantic gift or gesture.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Aquarians are the best people you may come across in the entire universe. Today those who are in retail trade may succeed in expanding their consumer base substantially. You may teach them in a unique way to make them fall in love with their studies. Some of you can expect a hike in the salary that you were expecting to get in your new job. Today you might feel satisfied with your spiritual beliefs.

Love Focus: Some of you may not find any transparency between you and your lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Today your extreme loyalty towards your partner might pose problems; other aspects of your day seem to be extraordinary. Today, you may do well by focusing on the accumulation of wealth. You may have a cup of tea with your family while discussing the important discussion about your life. Professionals may have a great day, as you could be rewarded for your performance at your work! Family chaos could hamper your peace of mind.

Love Focus: Today you may feel lonely and sad as your partner may not be able to understand your feelings.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

