Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 24

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Aries, this is going to be a lucky day for you. You may get a wonderful opportunity to execute your adventurous trip plans with old friends. You have a stable financial condition as you have fixed income sources. This is an excellent day as you are going to feel that everyone around you is happy and content. It will be tough for you to deal with unsatisfied or angry clients. You are in good form on the health front, so try to maintain it.

Love Focus: Some may plan an evening out to break the monotonous routine while others may plan a romantic trip to a romantic destination.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

The day seems to be wonderful and brings so many good opportunities to seize. You have good financial condition and now you are ready to buy your dream home or a flat. You may do something wonderful that may make your parents happy and proud. You may have to put more effort into a new venture to make it reap benefits. Eating out or not taking proper rest may hamper your physical well-being, so be careful.

Love Focus: All your prayers may be answered and you may get someone special to take care of you and shower love upon you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini, you are going to have a wonderful day. You have a stable financial condition. Investment in the property market is foreseen. Good news is predicted on the domestic front, so be ready for it. Those who have been craving success and burning their midnight oil to achieve their professional goals, they are going to be lucky soon. Those who have sugar or blood pressure, they need to be careful and opt for a healthy lifestyle and healthy eating habits.

Love Focus: You may find it difficult to share the enthusiasm of partner for romance today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Cancer, some good things may happen on the family front, so be excited about it. You have waited a long time and now is the best time to strike and seize wonderful investment opportunities or property deals. Family members may appreciate you for your achievements on the work front. Negligence at work may make you pay, so be careful while working on an important project. Start taking care of your health.

Love Focus: You may plan something exciting to add spark to your marital life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Leo, this is a normal day and you need to be cautious on the professional front. Avoid investing in any deal at this point in time. Homemakers may be occupied with home decoration work or attending guests. This is going to be a hectic day, you may have to help someone new to your team or project. Keep meditating to maintain peace of mind. It is a good idea to socialize as much as you can to keep your mind away from any kind of distraction.

Love Focus: You may have to deal with the bad mood of your spouse, but things may be normal soon.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

This is a good day for those who want to shine on the professional front by impressing higher-ups or bosses. Some may plan to invest in property, but this is not the right time to do so. A minor issue may turn into a big one and ruin the peace of your mind. New career or business opportunities may knock on your door soon. Positive vibes may boost your morale and motivate you to complete daily tasks.

Love Focus: Excitement, love, romance and positive vibes are foreseen on the love front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

Libra (September 24-October 23)

This is a good day and you are going to complete project incorporation or partnership on the professional front. You may splurge on family members or friends. You may keep the home front cheerful with your active presence and sense of humour. You may have to work hard to complete all the pending tasks. You may feel energetic and enthusiastic all day long. Your energy may allow you to attend a family event or help with home chores.

Love Focus: Romance and excitement are in the air and you are going to have an awesome evening.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Some financial decisions you make today may turn out favourable and reap great rewards in future. Past investments may reap rewards and keep your bank balance full. Your spouse may be in a very good and understanding mood today and shower love upon you. Some may work hard to achieve their targets on the career front. Try to meditate every day to maintain calmness of mind and body. No major health issues are indicated.

Love Focus: You may have to deal with the mood swings of your partner or cancel plans of enjoying an evening out.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You feel energetic, powerful and ready to achieve your goals on the academic or career front. You may make some wise decisions associated with the stock market or trading. Unmarried people may get desired proposals and get married soon. Try to be polite at work as you may hurt the ego of someone on the professional front. You may be full of energy, but try to control your anger in order to maintain your energy level throughout the day.

Love Focus: Your spouse may support your ideas and pamper you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your excellent financial condition may allow you to plan major expenditures. You may buy your own home or an expensive home appliance to make your spouse happy. Someone in your family may be inspired by you and ask for guidance on the career front. You have a lot to do at the office, but you may find it hard to complete all pending tasks today. Those who have been feeling under the weather can take a sigh of relief now.

Love Focus: This is an awesome time to indulge in exciting activities with your spouse or lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Your perfect way to complete work and attention to detail may get your rewards or appreciation from seniors at work. A new business may take off and start reaping rewards for you. This is a favourable day to communicate your feelings with your parents or your spouse. Appreciation from your boss may keep you inspired and compel you to do more to climb up the ladder of success. Some may feel new optimism today.

Love Focus: Today, you may notice great qualities your spouse or lover has, so don’t forget to admire him/her.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

This is a wonderful day and you may feel new optimism today. You have a stable financial condition, but you may splurge on family members in order to see smiles on their faces. Your spouse may show care and support for your ideas today. New job offers are waiting for you, so try to seize the best opportunity. Some may start morning jogging or getting up early to refresh their body and mind.

Love Focus: This is an ideal day to plan some fun activities with your spouse or lover.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

