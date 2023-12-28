All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 28, 2023 (Pixabay)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Money from various sources will keep your coffers brimming. Those aspiring for higher studies may get the break they seek. Some changes on the home front are possible. You may need to undertake an out of town journey at a short notice for something important. Promotion or some kind of recognition is on the cards for some professionals. Keeping close to people who matter are certain to help you in more ways than one.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, so make some time to be together with your beloved.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Actively seek what has been entrusted you at work, if you want to make a mark. Your performance may let you down on the academic front, if you are not well prepared. Seizing an opportunity on the financial front may bring in good returns. Listen to advice on the home front, before taking a decision to avoid going wrong. A friend can take you out shopping. Selling or buying property is on the cards. This is an excellent time to showcase your talents.

Love Focus: You will find someone who will share romantic feelings with you!

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

At work, getting the hang of something new may take time, but you are likely to master it. An overseas deal promises to bring in good profits for those in business. Property and wealth by way of inheritance is possible for some. This is an excellent time for students preparing for a crucial competition. A relaxed atmosphere can be expected at home. You need to remain careful of your health by eating right.

Love Focus: Lover's romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Good news on the marriage front is in the offing for those eligible. Your promotional prospects are set to brighten in the present job. A challenging assignment on the academic front may find you in your element and raring to go. Health remains good, as you focus on fitness. You will be able to favourably work out the modalities of payment for a major item you have purchase.

Love Focus: You will get the chance to share your romantic feelings with the special one in your life.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Seek the advice of those in the know on the professional front to clinch a deal. You may have to forego your something important to help someone out today. Good networking promises to net a good deal for those involved in business. Your initiative on the domestic front will help bring happiness back into your family life. Weight watchers will derive full benefits by regulating their diet and exercise regime. Making plans for eating out with friends is on the cards.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will achieve understanding and make a place in each other's heart.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Your efforts are likely to bring positive results on the academic front. Don't let your rivals get a leg up on you on the professional front. Good natured that you are, you will manage to create a lot of goodwill amongst your admirers and well wishers. Putting money in a financial scheme is bound to give good returns, as stars appear favourable. Good mood of spouse is likely to brighten the domestic front.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to meet an ideal match, who shares your hobbies and interests.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Restarting something that you had previously discontinued seems a strong possibility. Past investments are likely to give good returns. Be more cautious of what and where you eat to retain good health. A child or a family member may need your help and support. A trip with family is likely to prove most enjoyable. Investing in property is a step in the right direction. Good news will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: You may not be much romantically inclined today.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Something that you have started on the business front will lead to profits; you only must wait. Remain guarded and make efforts to maintain a positive impression on those who matter on the academic front. Learn to relax and take things as they come! If you have made up your mind to do something, go ahead and do it. Family responsibilities will give little time for enjoyment, so it is for you to find time. An evening out proves exciting.

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the emotions of spouse or lover.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Some of you are likely to gain inner peace through spiritual pursuits. Someone is set to forge a lasting professional relationship with you. This is an excellent day for family outing. You may take up a physical activity. Exciting time is in store for those out on vacation. A piece of property selected by you may finally be yours. Things start getting better on all fronts.

Love Focus: You are likely to be impressed by someone from the opposite gender and get bitten by the love bug!

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Your busy schedule may make you miss an important family event. At work, don't rely on inputs given by others; rather find things out for yourself. Despite difficulties, you may be inclined to rough it out on the academic front to pursue your dreams. Your financial situation is likely to get stabilised soon. Things move smoothly at work as you proceed steadily towards completion of a project. Remaining active and eating right may become the key to your good health.

Love Focus: You can feel hesitant in expressing your feelings to lover.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

You may get an opportunity to improve your showing on the academic front. An initiative taken by you at work will be much appreciated by higher ups. Your improving financial situation is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood. Adopting a disciplined life will help you in restoring energy and health. Fixed routine will prove good for health. Chances of friends or relations coming and staying with you cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are likely to find their soul mate.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Take guidance from your dear ones to solve your personal problems weighing heavy on your mind. Those into property are likely to expand their business. Some equally lucrative investment options may confuse you, so take the advice of someone knowledgeable to make a choice. Those wanting peace and quiet at home will have to ensure the same. Good eating habits will keep you safe from lifestyle diseases. Making the right choices on the academic front is important.

Love Focus: You can get romantically involved with someone you have only passing acquaintance with.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow