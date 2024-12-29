Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 29, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Check out what your zodiac sign says about your day ahead.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those who are unwell are expected to recover fully. Spending may rise due to unforeseen costs. Be patient with a moody family member. Joining someone for a shopping trip is likely. Some may go to see a new property. You might prepare for a social gathering soon. A favourable phase of life seems to have begun for some.

Love Focus: Your presence will bring excitement to your love life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Some of you will soon enjoy the pleasure of working out. It’s wise to speed up a financial deal. A promising business trip may turn out less exciting than expected. Help a friend economically only if you can afford it. You remain your confident self and handle even unsavoury issues with aplomb. Your plan on the social front is likely to move along smoothly.

Love Focus: Someone may feel drawn to you and might want to befriend you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may likely feel healthier than usual. Those seeking income growth may find new ways. A family member’s success will bring satisfaction. Positive feedback about a holiday spot may inspire a quick trip. Social attempts will help you reconnect with old friends. Those preparing for something important are likely to gain from experienced people.

Love Focus: A blossoming romance may bring happiness.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are likely to adopt ways to stay fit. Money may come from an unexpected source. Homemakers might plan something special for the family. Spiritually inclined individuals may plan a pilgrimage. Networking promises to help you on the social front. Becoming the centre of attraction in a gathering is a foregone conclusion.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may meet someone compatible.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Choosing the best health option will benefit you. Poor decisions may impact finances. A business opportunity will bring profit. Expect a great time with family. Avoid travel if you can handle matters differently. An enjoyable day on the social front is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Romance might unexpectedly enter your life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Trying a home remedy will show positive results. Trusting your instinct on investments will benefit you. Elders may see you as more responsible now. You might get a chance to join someone on a trip. Buying a new car will elevate your status. Helping others academically will benefit them. A gathering will help you reconnect socially.

Love Focus: A partner’s mood swings may affect your romantic hopes.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Changing routines will improve your health. You may find better ways to earn money. Parents will support your plans. Stressed individuals may take a vacation. Calling friends over will uplift your social life. Those wanting to unwind will find the home atmosphere most conducive. A small initiative on your part is likely to bring you into the limelight.

Love Focus: Romantic pursuits may succeed as you meet an ideal partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

An active lifestyle will prevent minor illnesses. Financial worries are expected to ease soon. You may need to manage household affairs closely. This is a great time to vacation with friends. A social gathering is likely to provide you a welcome change of scene. This is a good day to visit people you have not met for long.

Love Focus: Your love life may face some challenges.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A friend will encourage you to embrace a healthier lifestyle. A loan given to someone will be returned soon. Those in joint families may enjoy an outing together. A train journey may offer new experiences. Someone coming to your aid will appear a godsend and boost your morale. A happy event on the social front is likely to delight you no end.

Love Focus: Your romantic nature will keep love exciting.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Silver

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A change of scenery will benefit your health. You may resolve a home situation skillfully. Some of you might travel and meet new people. Spending time with friends will bring joy. More than expected expenditure threatens to get you in the red. Avoid reposing blind faith in someone on the social front to play it safe. Don’t reject a proposal out of hand without giving it a thought.

Love Focus: Those deeply in love will thoroughly enjoy the day.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Health remains optimal as you stay cautious. Financial security is likely as you save more. Family will support your endeavors. A friend may inspire you to take a short trip. You may need to be a bit sporting in a matter, so shun rigidity. You will be much sought after in your social circuit for an event. Vanquishing rivals and excelling whatever you touch dictates the day.

Love Focus: A delightful romantic surprise may be in store.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Minor health concerns will be easily managed. Some will see impressive financial gains. A tricky family issue will be resolved well. A business trip may not yield desired results. Your standard of living is likely to rise. Meeting someone you have not met in years is likely to delight you! Your desire to remain in everyone’s eyes is likely to be fulfilled today on the social front.

Love Focus: You may impress someone and win their affection.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden