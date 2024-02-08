All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 08, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You will hold your own in the competitive environment of the workplace. Earning capacity of some is set to increase. Excellent health is indicated. A family member may welcome your suggestions regarding a personal matter. Some of you are likely to an exotic destination. An ancestral property is likely to be sold for a handsome amount. Meeting someone exciting promises to make the day interesting and entertaining.

Love Focus: Some of you can get romantically involved.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Those involved in a work-related task may find the going exceptionally smooth. New avenues of earning will help secure the financial front. Taking a day off from workouts will prevent fatigue from setting in and keep you motivated. Homemakers are likely to impress all by their culinary skills. Outdoors will help you rejuvenate and will restore your energies. A property may come into your name. Your image as a do-gooder is likely to get a boost on the social front.

Love Focus: Your love life can do with some excitement.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Enhancement in salary or previous arrears will boost your finances. A new initiative on the health front will benefit. Your initiative for changes at workplace may not have many takers. Your upbeat mood and a happy demeanour will be contagious and make for a happy domestic atmosphere. An enjoyable vacation is in store for some, but travel by road is not advised, at least not for today. Mortgaging a house or property cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Sharing and caring will make the romantic front most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Those seeking a loan will be able to complete the paperwork. An outdoor activity is likely to give you a chance for sweating out. A challenging assignment can find you in your element and raring to go. Moodiness of a family member may spoil domestic environment. Take adequate breaks in a long journey. You will have enough to invest in a suitable property. Your helpful nature will add to your respect, which people hold for you.

Love Focus: Young couples are certain to experience a blissful existence.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You may require expert guidance to manage your finances. A few new exercises will benefit those trying to bring specific body parts in shape. Business persons and the salaried will find the day most favourable. Support of a close relationship will be most welcome. Some of you may be busy packing your bags for a trip. An opportunity of a lifetime may come to you for purchasing a prime piece of land. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise, as you go out of your way to maintain contacts.

Love Focus: Simply being around the one you love will keep you in a happy mood!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A financial favour done to someone will be returned at your time of need. Those handling gym equipment must do so under the supervision of a fitness expert. Keep your ego under control at work, especially while dealing with seniors. You can be instrumental in the success of a family youngster. A change in vacation plan is possible. Hold a property issue in abeyance. Socially, you may be much in demand.

Love Focus: Love blossoms as Cupid's arrow finds its mark!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You can expect full support from your close associates in a new venture. A pay cut is likely for some, but it will be justified. Excellent health is foreseen. A family member studying out of town or abroad may approach you for advice. An entertaining time is ahead for those on a conducted tour. You will manage to strike a property deal that you had been hoping for long. Some good news is likely to reach you soon.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to remain in total bliss as togetherness strengthens loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A strong financial front will make you think along the lines of a big investment. Health remains satisfactory but needs care. Marketing and business development personnel will find the day quite favourable. Family’s support and concern will be most encouraging. A trip to someplace exciting is on the cards for some. Construction work may be held up due to some unavoidable circumstances.

Love Focus: Heart-to-heart talk will bring you closer to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your networking abilities will make you an asset to the organization. Money will not pose much problem, even if you overspend today. Good dietary control will find some coming back in shape. A marriage proposal for the eligible may send a wave of excitement in the household. An outing with friends is possible and promises lots of fun. Good time is foreseen for some on the social front in the company of friends.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to plan a grand evening with you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Keep control over expenditure. Starting an exercise regime is on the cards for some. You will succeed in meeting a difficult deadline for submitting an important project. Your responsibilities both at work and in the domestic sphere are likely to increase, but you will manage them well. A feeling of positivity is likely to overwhelm some and make the day most happening. Budgetary planning will be required for those going in for a renovation.

Love Focus: Your love life promises to cruise along smoothly.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may look for good investment options as money comes to you. Those wanting to reduce weight can taste success. Work front is your saviour today as you go all out to impress higher ups. Homemakers will find the day fruitful, when they manage to make the changes on the home front. A visit to relatives is on the cards and will prove entertaining. Builders and property dealers can expect the horizon brightening up.

Love Focus: Your confidence returns as you receive total support of the one you love

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You earn well and will also manage to open more avenues of earning. You feel at the top of the world where health is concerned. Things at work run along smoothly and give you ample time to do your own thing. Family support will be forthcoming in a new venture that you are planning. A trip to overseas is on the cards for some. Good rent for a property is foreseen for those letting it out. You will be able to stabilise your position on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your charm and wit will attract someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon