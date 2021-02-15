Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 15

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): You are likely to give a boost to your performance on the academic front by managing your time well. You will be able to maintain your popularity on the social front. Family support will be forthcoming in a new venture that you are planning. Money flows in and will keep you financially strong. You will have the money to set up something new on the business front. Good health will keep you fit and energetic. Travelling will help refresh old contacts.

Love Focus: False promises on the romantic front can leave you heartbroken.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your involvement on the domestic front, despite professional workload, will be much appreciated. Some of you may plan to attend a wedding overseas. Chances of inheriting property look bright for some. Improved performance on the academic front is likely to give a big fillip to your self-esteem. Following simple habits will help make your health vibrant once again. Money given up as lost is likely to be returned soon. Your performance in a creative field will leave those who matter totally impressed. Your ideas may not find favour with parents and get you a big no for an answer!

Love Focus: A casual meeting with someone promises to blossom into romance.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Happiness prevails on the family front, as someone close pays you a visit. Plans for a short vacation are likely to be finalised. Buying property or getting one in inheritance is likely for some. You will find your grasping powers increasing on the academic front. Good handling of tax matters will help you save much. This is not the right time to project a personal request to senior for a favour. Exercise and good dietary control will help you enjoy good health.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours prove fruitful, as you go around spreading your charm!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Someone may persuade you to accompany him or her on an interesting excursion. Keeping a close watch on a property issue will be in your interest. Help will be forthcoming on the academic front, so shed all your worries. You will manage to find time today to relax and rejuvenate. Financially, you will remain in the pink of health. Taking shortcuts at work may not be tolerated by higher ups and tarnish your image. Good times are foreseen on the health front. You will find the family most supportive of your endeavours.

Love Focus: Getting entangled in a romantic affair during a vacation is possible, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo





*Leo (July 23-August 23): A family member, splurging your hard earned money, needs to be controlled, but it may not be as easy as it sounds. A pilgrimage or a historical tour may be undertaken by some. A property owned by you is likely to give you good returns. Things falling into place on the academic front may come as a big relief for some. Those in business will find things brightening up on the financial front. On the professional front, you will do well to refurbish your professional image to attract better clientele. Remaining active and eating judiciously will keep you in the best of health.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to come closer by planning exclusive time together.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): An out of town journey is indicated for some and will be most enjoyable. Some positive signs may be received regarding a property issue. A pat on the back is expected for those pursuing academics. You enjoy good health despite indulging in excesses. You will manage to increase business or boost your career prospects on the professional front. Gains from a side business may start pouring in and lead to financial stability. Achievements of a family youngster can make you proud.

Love Focus: Someone of the opposite gender whom you know for long may try to come closer.

Lucky Colour: fuchsia

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2. 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Meeting someone on the family front may ring in happy memories of yesteryears. Wanderlust may tempt some to squeeze in a small vacation in their hectic schedule. Whatever you desire on the academic front is likely to be yours. Opportunities to earn good money are likely to knock on your door. You will manage to manoeuvre yourself into a position of power to gain full authority over an ongoing project. Something positive can be expected on the health front, as you resolve to follow fitness tips in letter and spirit.

Love Focus: Something said in jest may get lover upset and spoil an outing.

Lucky Colour: Dark pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those staying separated from family may get an opportunity to come home. Delays cannot be ruled out in a journey by public transport. Property matters can be taken up today as stars seem favourable. Your mastery over academics promises to make you glide through a competition smoothly. This is the right time to invest in stocks or some other attractive options. Professionally, the day seems most satisfying as things go the expected way. Enjoying good health by getting serious on the exercise and workout fronts is indicated.

Love Focus: A romantic evening out with lover is indicated and will prove loads of fun.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Health remains good, as you keep yourself active. Don’t be hasty in investing in any available scheme, as you may end up the loser. A property deal is likely to turn out favourable. On the academic front, you will be able to catch up the front runners by your consistent performance. Doing something together with the family is indicated and promises to be fun. An outing with family is on the cards and is likely to prove most enjoyable. Efforts put in to meet targets at work will be successful.

Love Focus: An exciting time with lover is likely to prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Organising a family get together is on the cards, so expect an exciting time with your near and dear ones. Those undertaking a journey are likely to make good time. Those trying to sell property may find a lucrative offer that they just can’t miss. A good investment opportunity comes your way and promises handsome returns. Keeping in touch with someone important for your business will be a step in the right direction. Take precautions in health matters, if you don’t want to end up in bed.

Love Focus: Blowing hot and cold in a relationship cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 13, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Difficulties on the domestic front need to be addressed at a priority. Total satisfaction is guaranteed in something that you are pursuing on the academic front. You succeed in making good progress in whatever you take up today. Worries about money may disappear, as you start earning well. You may be praised for solving a crisis on the professional front today. Worries regarding a health issue are likely to disappear, as you make quick recovery. Weather is likely to add to your enjoyment in a long drive today.

Love Focus: The one you are showing interest in on the romantic front is likely to reciprocate.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Visiting someplace exciting with family is indicated. Going out of town and staying with someone close is likely to prove most exciting. Something that you had been preparing for meticulously on the academic front will go flawlessly and add to your prestige. Good profits accrue in a venture and promise to make your wealth grow. Pending payments may get delayed and upset plans on the financial front. Workable solution suggested by you to a problem encountered on the professional front will be roundly appreciated.

Love Focus: A promising turn of events on the romantic front will warm the cockles of your heart!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus





