All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 21, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A changed routine will be good for overall health. A new car or a major item is likely to give you a sense of fulfilment. The chance of getting teamed up with a person you don’t exactly like is possible. You will be able to bring peace and stability at home by tact and diplomacy. An outing with friends is foreseen for some and will be great fun. Chances of owning a house of your look bright for some. Your attempts to shine on the academic front may require some more effort.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to experience immense fulfilment in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to adopt ways to bring yourself in shape. This is an excellent day financially as you receive all your outstanding payments. You can be at the receiving end of work for a tardy job. Your overbearing demeanor may be resented by the family. Discomfort is likely to be faced in a long journey. A disputed property bothering you is not likely to get you into any legal wrangle.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture can prove to be a useless distraction.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Neglecting health due to busy schedule is possible for some. A chance to profit from a deal may show the signs of fizzling out. Not everyone at work will be willing to toe your line and can even rebel. You will need to be after a family member to do your bidding today. Those travelling overseas are likely to enjoy the hospitality of someone close. House owners may find a suitable tenant for their property. Efforts on the academic front will help you achieve the unachievable.

Love Focus: Your efforts will help the relationship blossom.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are likely to find yourself fitter than usual. You will be able to raise finances to buy something big. Those in the rat race can find it difficult to pip the rivals at the post. Your current domestic situation may frustrate you, but things are not as bad as they seem. Some of you may undertake an overseas journey. Good returns from the property are indicated for some. Clarity of mind and retentive power will help you forge ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: The romantic front remains rosy and provides you a sense of great fulfilment.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A friend will motivate you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. You will be able to repay a loan without much problem. There can be few takers for your creative talents, but all is not lost. A family elder may require a tender touch, so find time for it. An exciting vacation is in store for those needing a break from the routine. You will be able to assert your ownership on a disputed property. Good opportunities are likely to appear on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those contemplating love marriage are likely to succeed in their mission!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Choosing the best from several health options will benefit you. A loan required urgently will materialize soon. Positive developments at work can keep you in an upbeat mood. You need to be careful on the road. Those shifting to a new place may face difficulties. Recognition for hard work is in the pipeline for some on the academic front. Overnight stay with a relative is possible.

Love Focus: Flaunting wealth may not attract the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

An active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. A boost in earnings can make you think in terms of a new vehicle. The opportunity you had been waiting for may not arrive and can leave you high and dry. An ugly situation at home is possible and threatens to disturb domestic harmony. An official overseas journey is foreseen for some. There is nothing that can go wrong today, except things involving property.

Love Focus: A tiff with lover may affect the relationship adversely.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Stars don’t appear favourable for your health. You earn a lot of goodwill today, but not much money. Those thinking of switching jobs should wait and watch. A family issue will need to be tackled diplomatically, if peace is to prevail at home. Thorough preparations are a must for those travelling long distance. Be vigilant so as not to compromise your security and that of the house you live in.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture may not rock, but do give it some more time.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

It is best to junk the junk food. Find ways to conserve money. Professionals will need to broaden their client base. Some of you can take leave early from work to be with family. A drive through the countryside will prove a stress buster. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Your performance may leave you feeling good today on academic front.

Love Focus: Getting into a relationship is possible, but don’t be too hasty about it.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

All aches and pains, you have been suffering from, simply disappear. Money may come to you from a most unexpected quarter. Those working from home can expect a good break. You can be instrumental in the success of a family youngster. Your option to travel by road instead of train will prove a better option. Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market.

Love Focus: Things look bright for those bitten by the love bug.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are set to benefit from a new dietary and fitness plan. Repayment of a loan can become a big burden for some. Recruiters will need extra effort to attract the right material. Family tensions can take a toll of your mental health if you let them. Young couples are likely to undertake an exciting journey soon. A new acquisition can make you squeal with childlike delight!

Love Focus: Those not looking eye to eye with someone will do well to kiss and make up.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Deskbound may take the initiative to shake a leg and come back in shape. Financially this may not be the best of the days. A technology upgrade may be required to improve the processes. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. An exciting evening out is on the cards and will prove immensely enjoyable. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly.

Love Focus: A chance of love at first sight may get the pulse racing!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Red