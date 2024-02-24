All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 24, 2024 (File Photo)

Fatigue and tiredness can plague some. An advice may not get you out of financial doldrums. This is not the day to demand a perk on the work front. A new addition in the family is likely for some. Travel will prove advantageous in more ways than one. Real estate is likely to hold you interest as you have the financial strength now. Your academic excellence may become the talk of the town.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will have to wait some more for love to happen.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

A new exercise regime will prove most uninspiring. Past investments are likely to give handsome returns. A coveted post may come your way as you play your cards well. Your habits can irritate spouse and may even lead to a showdown. If you are planning a long journey, expect it to be smooth and comfortable. Pending paperwork concerning a property will be completed. You will be able to realise your aspirations on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will manage to come closer to the person you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach

Weight watchers may succumb to temptations. Exceeding the budget to buy a luxury item may upset your financial applecart. You will be able to complete a long pending job today. Strain on the family budget cannot be ruled out. Delays while travelling can upset your plans and force you to reschedule your itinerary. This is a good time for you to gain lost ground on the academic front.

Love Focus: Attracting an opposite number will give a big boost to your self esteem.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Dark Orange

Those on medication will need to stick to the schedule. You may need to monitor your finances closely. Those in the travel sector can find the business improving. Positive changes on the home front are in store for some. Trip to a vacation by road will prove most exciting. Those surveying for accommodation are likely to find a suitable one. You are likely to exceed your own expectations on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you can look forward to a romantic evening out.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Those trying to come back in shape will succeed. A good financial move will prove profitable. A colleague’s help is likely to speed up your work. Family can persuade you to go in for a luxury item. A packaged tour may not deliver what was promised and disappoint you. Success is foretold for those preparing for an exam or a competition. Keeping old contacts alive may assume importance, so get on a networking spree.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Your current exercise regime promises to bring you into shape. Money loaned to someone on good faith may not be returned. A professional rival may keep you on your toes at work. Someone may expect you to cater to his or her whims on the domestic front. An exclusive vacation with friends is likely, so plan to go to the best destination. The day turns excellent for you and will affect your performance most positively.

Love Focus: A sprinkling of passion is likely to make the romantic evening perfect for you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Your efforts will bring peace and harmony on the domestic front. A long drive may allow you to think things out. Those recovering from minor surgery will need to keep a check on their progress. You will need to mobilise your resources to ward off a financial crunch. Some of you may need to hone your negotiating skills. If buying property is on your mind, you are likely to find something that suits your pocket.

Love Focus: Spending time alone with a lover in an exclusive place will be quite fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Peak physical fitness is assured for those working out. Financial uncertainty is likely to dissipate soon for some. The professional front seems promising for those out to impress superiors. You are likely to tend to the health of a family elder. The day seems ideal for a long journey and will help you regain equanimity. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Love at first sight is waiting to happen, as you enter a new set-up!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Silver

You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. A loan given to someone will be promptly returned. Expect excellent output from someone you have delegated to do your share of work. Peace prevails on the home front and gives you time for rest and rejuvenation. A long trip by road may prove boring. Your brilliant performance on the academic front will open many avenues for you.

Love Focus: It is best to shed inhibitions and openly express your feelings for someone you love.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Remaining hooked to Junk food can play havoc with your health. Earning on the side may show signs of drying up. Waiting a bit too long may let slip a good business opportunity. Family will approve of your actions and is likely to give you free rein. Something that you have organized on the social front may have to be postponed. Good preparation by students will restore their confidence.

Love Focus: Rough seas are likely to be encountered on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: White

Guard against excesses to remain healthy. The financial scene is likely to stabilize once you review your investment options. Stars advise caution, as events on the professional front don’t seem too favourable. You can be put on the mat over a domestic issue. Trekking or going to a far-off place will prove both exciting and refreshing. Putting money in property now is likely to prove a goldmine at a later date.

Love Focus: Someone who admires you is likely to profess his or her for you.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Beige

You will be able to stem wasteful expenditure by sensible budgeting. A decision at work will prove favourable in boosting your career. Eschew laziness, if you want to remain fit and maintain your energy level. Family support may not be forthcoming in a venture not approved by others. Your focus may waver on the academic front and get you into all sorts of problems. Good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad.

Love Focus: You will need to keep moodiness in check on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden